This brilliant video from Myrtle Tavern shows fans in high spirits as they celebrate England s win over Germany in the Euro 2020 last-16.

The Three Lions struck twice just as fear began to creep in about another major competition exit to Die Mannschaft on Tuesday, when the squad heeded their manager’s advice to make their own history.

Fans at Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored in the 2-0 last-16 win, with Football’s Coming Home echoing around Wembley at the end of England’s biggest match on home soil since Euro 96.

It was also just their second ever European Championship knockout triumph, with attention now turning to Saturday’s quarter-final clash with Ukraine in Rome.

Friends celebrated the win at Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood, with plenty of drinks on offer and a huge outdoor screen.