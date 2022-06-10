England v Italy: ‘I won’t outstay my welcome’ as boss, insists Gareth Southgate

The Three Lions boss has taken his country to a World Cup semi-final, a Nations League third-place finish and the final of Euro 2020 in the past four years.

But even during his most successful spells he has had to face accusations that he sets up his sides too cautiously.

Supporters and former England players have called for the likes of Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City’s £100m man Jack Grealish to play more.

England manager Gareth Southgate during a training session at St George's Park on Friday Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

But Southgate refutes the idea that he is not gung-ho enough and singled out what he considered a selfless performance from Mason Mount in the 1-1 Nations League draw in Germany as something that largely goes unnoticed.

“Look, I’ve got to find a balance because I don’t want to sit and be defensive but some people have managed teams and others haven’t,” said Southgate, ahead of tonight’s behind-closed doors Nations League match with Italy at Molineux.

“Until you’ve managed teams, you have a different view of the game because what’s needed to win football matches are the sorts of things that Mount did on (Joshua) Kimmich that allows other things to happen.

“Of course for the man who comes and stands on the terrace and in old terms pays his money, I totally understand he wants to see a Grealish with a (Raheem) Sterling, with a (Bukayo) Saka…but you’ve got to have a balance of the team, this is top-level football.

England's manager Gareth Southgate chats with Jarrod Bowen (right) during a training session at St George's Park Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

“I think that balance of the team to get to a semi-final and final has been pretty good and maybe we’ve talked for years about why we haven’t got there. I’ve got to manage in the way I see fit.”

Answering questions regarding the criticism he faces as England boss, he added: “I won’t outstay my welcome but I think I can do a good job for the team and I think we’ve done a good job for the team.

“If you look back I have always said it. I am not going to be here forever am I? There will be another England manager.”