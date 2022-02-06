Bridie Hannon issues glowing verdict on new Leeds United Women signing Katie Ramsden

Ramsden's stunning second-half goal helped Leeds to carry out an unlikely turnaround as the Whites claimed a 3-2 Division One North victory over their South Yorkshire rivals.

After United went into the break 2-0 down, new signings Sarah Dobby and Ramsden hit goals to draw Leeds level shortly after the restart before Hannon scored an 86th-minute free-kick to secure all three points.

Ramsden, who has been called up to represent England Under-17s, signed for the Whites this week after her dazzling displays for Leeds United' s Regional Talent Centre earned her a chance with Dan O'Hearne's senior squad.

Seizing the opportunity with both hands, the 16-year-old fought off two Reds defenders to charge through on goal and finish calmly into the far corner on her first appearance for the West Yorkshire side on Wednesday evening.

After the win, which closed the gap to second-placed Newcastle to eight points, Hannon praised the youngster's contribution.

"Unbelievable," Hannon said.

Leeds United centre-back Bridie Hannon. Pic: LUFC.

"She's been running rings around me in training!

"I'm really buzzing that she's signed for us.

"I said at half time that she's been our best player, which is some statement - there's a lot of experienced people in that dressing room.

"She was absolutely brilliant today."

Sixteen-year-old Katie Ramsden signs for Leeds United. Pic: LUFC.

Upon signing for Leeds last week, the Whites' latest addition said she was delighted to take the step up to open age football.

"It’s an honour for me to join Leeds United Women,” Ramsden said.

“I’ve been here for quite a few years now in the younger age groups, so to progress through into the first team is a dream come true.

“I never thought I would be here when I first joined Leeds. It feels like family here now - it feels normal to be here.

Katie Ramsden on her Leeds United debut against Barnsley. Pic: LUFC.

“I know a lot of the people and they’ve all helped me along the way with my journey.

"I think it’s a club that is one big family. Everyone is supportive and we all have each other’s backs.”