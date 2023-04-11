12 potential new Reading managers after Huddersfield Town’s relegation rivals’ boss sacked - gallery
12 new managers that Reading could appoint if they are to stay up this season
Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United could face a tougher challenge to avoid relegation now that Reading have sacked Paul Ince. The Royals had failed to win any of their last eight matches and were heading for the drop after their six-point deduction.
Reading currently sit one point from safety at the bottom of the Championship and haven’t won since their 3-1 victory over Blackpool in February. The Berkshire outfit are hot favourites to be relegated this season but they will now be looking to improve their form under interim head coach Noel Hunt.
The former striker is set to take charge of the club for the rest of the season before the Royals look to appoint a new manager and they will be hoping that is in the Championship.
Here are 12 managers Reading could look at if they can stay up this season...