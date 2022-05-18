Huddersfield Town: Wembley is just reward for our long-suffering fans, says Corberan

The Terriers booked a finals berth in the biggest one-off game in domestic football in England for the second time in five years following Monday night’s 1-0 victory over Luton Town in front of a most ecstatic crowd of 23,407 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Should Town prevail in the showpiece on the hallowed turf on May 29, then it will complete a stunning transformation in the fortunes of the club.

Town had brushes with relegation in both 2020-21 and 2019-20, having dropped out of the Premier League in sorry fashion in the previous campaign.

Huddersfield Town fans celebrate getting through to the play-off final. Picture: PA

Now, they are one win away from a return to the big time.

Corberan said: “In three seasons, they have suffered a lot, so there is nothing that can make me feel more proud to win this game (Monday) than to watch how much they enjoyed it with the team and (we) give positive news to our fans.

“It was my target on the first day I arrived at Huddersfield.

“Unfortunately, I could not do it last season and I am happy to help that identity and enjoy things with the team (this year).

“First of all, I am very pleased that the players are going to live this type of moment. Secondly, I have full motivation to play in big games and there cannot be a bigger game than this next one.

“In my mind, as soon as the (Luton) game ended, I was thinking about how we prepare for this (next) game.

“But now is the moment to relax to take time and analyse how we will try to perform.”

For Corberan, 2022 has already been an eventful year following the birth of his first child, a baby son and now with a Wembley appearance on the horizon.

With Covid restrictions being lifted on the continent, a number of friends and family will join a healthy contingent who will provide the Spaniard with plenty of personal support at Wembley in 11 days time.

The Town head coach added: “Some of the important people in my life are there in Spain and I like that it is now (approaching) summer and people can travel and be with us and experience Wembley.