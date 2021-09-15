How Horbury Town remain the only West Yorkshire League side with a 100 per cent win record

Horbury Town goalscorer against West Yorkshire League Premier rivals Kirk Deighton Rangers, Robert Evans. Picture: Steve Riding.

Mid-table visitors Kirk Deighton Rangers made the pacesetters work hard for their 3-2 win, however, goals from Jack Cheetham and Ashley Tatler keeping Town on their toes. Horbury scorers were Robert Evans, Joe Penn and Luke Playford.

The drama went all the way to the wire in the fifth-v-fourth encounter at Knaresborough Town.

The hosts nicked all three points thanks to Lewis Pye’s winner in the last minute of regulation time.

Horbury Town goalscorer Luke Playford slices open the Kirk Deighton Rangers' defence. Picture: Steve Riding.

The teams are now level on 13 points after six games.

Jake Fletcher arrowed in on goal for second-bottom Boroughbridge after the hosts had managed to contain 10th-placed Field to a goalless first half.

But Field notched only their second win of the campaign courtesy of two second-half strikes.

James Cusworth hit a hat-trick as Hall Green United overcame spirited visitors Whitkirk Wanderers. The bottom club kept the game alive throughout, aided by goals from Wilfrid Frimpong and Ousainey Juwara Kora.

Horbury Town goalscorer Joe Penn, right, heading home the opener against Kirk Deighton Rangers. Picture: Steve Riding.

Thomas Booth and Josh Craig were the other scorers for United who had turned around seemingly in charge at 3-1.

Headingley AFC and Gomersall & Cleckheaton are rooted in the bottom half of the table and couldn’t be separated on Saturday. It finished 0-0.

Two first-half goals from Laurie Power gave second-placed Horsforth St Margarets a 2-1 edge at half-time over hosts Huddersfield Amateur and a second-half strike from Michael Wood sealed the deal, 3-1.

This was Saints’ fifth win from their six outings to date, the other being a draw.

Seventh-placed Rawdon Old Boys turned a 2-0 half-time advantage into a 4-0 win at Hunslet Club.

On-song Lewis Nightingale struck twice while Jean Kayij and sub’ James Brennan also got in on the goalscoring act.

Beeston St Anthony made it four wins from six with a comprehensive 4-0 victory at a Robin Hood Athletic outfit struggling to keep their season on track at the moment.

Barrie Frankland and Lee Turner were among the scorers for third-placed Beeston.

Division 1 leaders Silsden were given a fright at sixth-placed East End Park WMC before goals from Ben Clarkson and Kenny Tafireyi settled matters, 2-1.

Ilkley Town unleashed a barrage of goals on hapless hosts Featherstone Colliery where it finished 9-2 after a 5-1 turnaround.

Harley Lambert bagged a hat-trick for the visitors and there were further goals for Luke Barber, Charles George, Ben Richards - who got the ball rolling after five minutes - and Aaron Davis.

Kyle Pearson bagged both goals for Colliery.

Meanwhile, there was a surprise result at fourth-placed Pool where mid-tablers Wyke Wanderers ran out 3-0 victors despite going down to 10 men.

Leon Enright and two-goal Louis Sterling were on target for the visitors, who did manage to pick up three yellow cards along the way.

Elsewhere, Otley Town went down 3-0 at home to third-placed Aberford Albion for whom Dominic Noteman and substitutes Innocent Huly and Jonathan Daniels found the back of the opposition net.

Fourth-bottom Wetherby Athletic offered spirited resistance and verve before finally being edged out 3-2 by fifth-placed Shelley, who had been held at one goal apiece up to half-time.

Sam Auty, Daniel Lockwood and sub’ Matthew Willans netted for Shelley with Lee Campbell and Joe Gotts grabbing the visitors’ goals.

Salts are still stuck at the foot of the ladder following a 4-2 reverse at Sherburn White Rose.

Matthew Cressey, Aaron Hodgson and Sean Hymers were Sherburn’s goal-getters with Matthew Bailey and Thomas Hickey on target for the visitors.

Brighouse Sports made light work of their visit to second-bottom Steeton Reserves, winning comfortably, 7-0, while third-bottom Swillington Saints Welfare sprang a 4-3 surprise on higher-placed Oxenhope Recreation.

David Bell, Thomas Day, Jackson Hassanyeh and Jack Stoker scored for the victors while Jack Bernardez, Ryan Stubbs and sub’ Riley Metcalfe were on the button for Brighouse.

****

Yorkshire Amateur mid-tablers Leeds City scored four goals at one of the pre-season Supreme division title favourites, Route One Rovers, but still came away with the wrong result.

It was, of course, the right result - 6-4 - for Route One who secured maximum match points with goals from Jordan Hassiem, Danny Hussain (2) and Zak Khan (3). Second-placed Athletico were also given a bit of a wake-up call by visitors Mount St Marys who sit on only the third rung up on the ladder. It finished 5-2, Saidu Bokung (2), Izatullah Ghaznewal and Brendan Maltby netting for the hosts and Daniel Powell and Taylor Starkey the Saints scorers.

Goals from Lewis Cockroft and Christian Silkstone were enough for third-placed Ryburn United to edge out Leeds Medics & Dentists 2-1, Florian Nurudeen netting for the visitors. Andrew McHugh notched a hat-trick in Toller’s 5-1 home win over bottom side Lower Hopton. Nat Lingard netted for the visitors while Mohammed Hassan and Zakariyya Daya delivered the other goals for United.

Well-match Middleton and Wortley played out to a 3-2 end-game, Richard Collier and sub’ Danny Harrison scoring for the two-goal hosts. Fourth-placed Littletown produced the same result at home to Farsley Celtic Juniors, winning thanks to goals from Joe Douthwaite, Scott Lightowler and Adam Williams.

Joe Dixon struck twice as Alwoodley edged out Stanley United for whom sub’ Mussa Sidebeh claimed the goal.

Danildo Barros got on the scoresheet for second-bottom Drighlington but it wasn’t enough to deny Calverley United a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Regan Waite and Matthew Wilson.

****

Early pacesetters Main Line Social repeated their opening-day 5-1 victory in the Leeds Combination Jubilee Premier, this time overruning hosts Wykebeck Arms.

Goals from James Allan, Josh Maskill, Josh Handley, Jake Topp and substitute Jamie Thorpe confirmed the visitors’ second nap hand of the season - with only two games played by most teams. Little London also look like they want to score goals this season and, on Sunday, put four past third-bottom Kirkstall Crusaders who managed only one in reply. Colton are third and made light work of second-bottom visitors Seacroft Community SSC, 3-0.

Chapeltown have moved into fourth place in the standings following a 5-3 home win over HT Sports, goals coming from Tyler Bussue (2), Fernando Moke (2) and sub’ Daniel Sheriffe.

Matters are a little less well defined in Division 1 as two teams are yet to get there campaigns off the ground after two rounds of competition.

North Leodis lead the way thanks to Sunday’s 3-0 home win over Garden Gate who, as a result and it being so early in proceedings, find themselves sitting at the bottom of the table. Oliver Daley, Joshua Jepson and Nathaniel Pells were the Leodis scorers.

East Leeds Celtic edged out Beck & Call 2-1 thanks to a couple of strikes from Craig Hodder and sit second on the ladder with the visitors second-bottom and facing a tough encounter with North Leodis this coming weekend.

Goals from Adam Burnell, Abubacary Camara and Danny Waite ensured hosts Old Crooked Clock took a share of the spoils from a 3-3 draw with Leeds Alpha. Paul Cuthbertson hit a hat-trick and Terry Palmer posted two goals in Western Juniors Old Boys’ 5-0 Division 2 win at West Yorkshire Falcons.

Harehills hammered visitors Pudsey Bojangles 7-1 thanks to goals from Barnaby Foster (2), Nathan Swires and substitutes Norbert Lakatos, Daniel Marcinkowski (2) and Ousmane Sidibe. Brodhi Wilkinson was the Pudsey scorer.

Headingley Rovers also scored seven goals, this time without reply from Bramley Lions. Scorers were Jason Clark, Michael Evans (2), Sam Finn, Taku Jitsukawa (2) and Jordan Parkinson.

Elsewhere, Leeds Hyde Park ran out comfortable 6-0 winners at Original Oak.