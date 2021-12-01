How hardy local football sides defied the weekend’s winter whiteout

In Division One, fourth-bottom Featherstone Colliery First scored three goals against third-top Oxenhope Recreation First but ended the losing side, 5-3.

Jake Hogg, Liam Threlfall and Gareth Ward netted for the Colliers with Ben Cox, Joshua Debenham (2) and Dan Scott (2) on target for the visitors.

Lowly Wetherby Athletic First rallied from 2-0 down at half-time but visitors Ilkley Town Second XI held on for a 2-1 win, James Hughes and Gareth Pickup netting for the fifth-placed visitors.

Ilkley Town goalkeeper Mike Clifford collects during his side's West Yorkshire League Division One encounter at Wetherby Athletic. Picture: Steve Riding.

In Division Two, Kellingley Welfare First – in third in the standings – got the better of fourth-placed visitors Altofts 3-2 thanks to goals from Josh Prudhoe (2) and Kristopher Sleight.

The Yorkshire Amateur League suffered a similar fate with only two league games played and one clash in the Hancock Cup.

In the Championship, sixth-placed Hanging Heaton made relatively light work of their trip to third-bottom Ealandians Reserves, coming away with a 5-2 win thanks to goals from Adam Byford, George Parker (2), Jack Armitage and Kieran Briggs. But it has to be said that only three places and four points separate the pair in the standings.

Ryburn United III missed the chance to go top of Division Four after going down 4-3 on their visit to Ealandians III.

Louis Simmons scores for Leeds Medics & Dentists Reserves during the Hancock Cup tie at Middleton Reserves. Picture: Steve Riding.

Alastair Scott, substitute Alfie Smith and Tom Jackson were in the goals for United.

In the sole Hancock Cup game played, hosts Middleton Reserves came out on top 2-1 over Leeds Medics & Dentists Reserves who had Louis Simmons to thank for their goal.

Four games got the green light on Sunday morning.

In the Leeds Combination League, Division Five bottom club Republica Internatinoale II gained their first points of the season with a 5-2 win at second-bottom Armley Wanderers, cutting the gap in the standings to just the one point.

Niall Murphy shoots for Sporting Pudsey in their 5-3 Mawson Cup home win over Elida Gibbs. Picture: Steve Riding.

Jason Gilbert notched a hat-trick with Nial Horner and Steven McFadyen also getting in on the goalscoring act.

Oulton Athletic Reserves, meanwhile, were awarded a home walkover against scheduled visitors VCS Utd.

In the Luty Cup, Oakley were comfortable 4-1 victors at Beck & Call.

Bruno Bagi bagged a goals brace and Callum Hilton and Jason Ward were also in the right place at the right time to add to the tally. Terry Palmer was among the goals in Western Juniors OB’s 2-0 home Luty win over Halton Moor.

In the Mawson Cup, five Amaranth Crossgates players shared the goals in the 6-1 home win over Bird In Hand. They were Cameron Connolly, Liam Gandz, Jack Harris, Jonathan James Wright and Dominic Spence (2). Emilio Bozzo bagged the consolation for Bird In Hand.

Beeston Parkside FC were awarded an away win over Leeds Hyde Park FC SKY while Sporting Pudsey II secured a 5-3 home win over Elida Gibbs.