How Guiseley made promotion-chasing Chorley work hard for their National League North point

Guiseley's Jacob Gratton had chances to break the deadlock at Chorley. Picture: Steve Riding.

Smart play by the hosts’ Regan Hutchinson saw him work an angle for a shot that had to be palmed away by the impressive Matt Urwin.

The Chorley keeper would be made to work again, making a fine save as Jacob Gratton’s effort looked set to curl into the corner of the net.

Chorley got into a dangerous position but couldn’t make more of it with Billy Whitehouse firing an effort well over the bar.

Guiseley co-manager Russ O'Neill. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

Guiseley went close again when a looping cross found Gratton who saw his effort take a deflection before hitting the side netting much to the frustration of the home fans.

A Willem Tomlinson free-kick was the first chance of the second half with his effort from around 25 yards out forcing Guiseley goalkeeper Brad Wade into a save.

Chances were few and far between for large parts of the last 45 minutes, but both tried to get forward late on. Guiseley’s Lebrun Mbeka’s flicked a header on, Urwin though was positioned well to save.

They were down to 10 men with minutes to go when Prince Ekpolo was shown a second yellow card.

Chorley so nearly won it right at the last when Harry Cardwell, with a free header, could only steer his effort wide in added time, as the game ended 0-0.

After the match Lions joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “It is another clean sheet, it keeps the run going, we are very proud of what we have seen, we had seven players missing.

“We have played some young players, the saying is ‘if you are good enough, you are old enough’ and that showed.”

Guiseley are back in league action tomorrow as they take on AFC Telford United away from home.

Meanwhile, Farsley Celtic inflicted a first league defeat of the season on table-topping Fylde with former Bradford City forward James Hanson grabbing the only goal of the game.

The 33-year-old latched on to Jordan Richards’ long ball before rounding keeper Chris Neal and finding the inviting visitors’ net on seven minutes.

Joe Pigott was somehow denied a first-half equaliser when his shot was cleared off the line but Fylde’s prospects of securing a share of the spoils were dealt a significant blow when, just before the hour mark, Danny Philliskirk was shown a second yellow card three minutes after receiving his first caution.

Farsley travel to Leamington in a league clash tomorrow.

Dylan Mottley-Henry’s first-half reply served only as a consolation as Bradford Park Avenue were hammered 5-1 at Kidderminster.

Before the visitors’ goal, Ethan Fremantle and Ashley Hemmings had already netted with Omar Sterling bagging a second-half brace and Nathan Cameron wrapping up matters after Mitch Lund struck an upright for Avenue.

Elsewhere, Mark Beck’s first-half goal saw York City move into the play-off positions following a 1-0 home triumph over Chester.