How Beeston St Anthonys edged out Headingley in the Leeds and District Challenge Cup

Tom Greaves, of Beeston St Anthonys, is thwarted by Headingley defender Richard Sadler during Saturday's Leeds and District Challenge Cup tie. Picture: Steve Riding.

Goals from Daniel Daly and substitute Jake Meecham to one from Mikkel Mortenson secured progress and settled the matter while red cards for Joe Hill and Joseph Cooper left both teams to play out the game with 10 men.

Elsewhere, Hunslet Club overcame visitors Rothwell Juniors First, 3-1, while Rothwell Juniors Reserves triumphed 5-3 at home to Leeds Modernians Reserves and Leeds City edged out hosts Old Centralians First, 2-1.

Beeston St Anthony Reserves powered to a 5-1 win at Carlton Athletic Seconds thanks to goals from Aaron Connor (2), Sean Jeavons, Sam Morrell and Terrell Phillips.

Jake Meehan scores a late winner for Beeston St Anthonys in the 2-1 Leeds and District Challenge Cup win over Headingley. Picture: Steve Riding.

In the West Yorkshire League, Premier division leaders Horbury Town overran second-bottom hosts Gomersal & Cleckheaton, 9-0.

There were goals braces for Gibril Bojang, Kieron Stephenson and substitute Abdou Bojang while Robert Evans and Luke Playford were also among the scorers.

Sub’ Michael Wood salvaged a point for third-placed Horsforth St Margarets with a 53rd-minute equaliser after mid-table hosts, Field, had led 1-0 at half-time.

Harry Cullingford and Christopher Softley struck in the second half to give six-placed hosts Rawdon Old Boys a 2-0 win over determined visitors Whitkirk Wanderers, who sit fourth-bottom in the standings.

Jake Topp, of Beeston St Anthonys, is brought down in Saturday's Leeds and District Challenge Cup tie by Headingley defender Joe Cooper who was sent off as he was the last man. Picture: Steve Riding.

Third-bottom Robin Hood Athletic were never really in the running at home to neighbours Carlton Athletic.

The visitors ran out 5-0 victors thanks to goals from Robert Bartram, Sam Graham, Adam Simpson, Charlie Thompson and sub’ Joseph Lewis.

Seemingly untouchable Division 1 leaders Silsden AFC WY kept the three points flowing with a comfortable 5-2 win at seventh-placed Otley Town First.

Luke Brooksbank ended the afternoon with a hat-trick to his credit with Hassan Ali and Connor Erangey also getting on the scoresheet for the victors.

Second-placed East End Park WMC First, meanwhile, didn’t have things anywhere near as comfortable at 10th-placed Swillington Saints Welfare First.

Cris Bussoe gave Park a 1-0 half-time lead but the division’s high flyers were denied more goals by determined hosts.

Lowly Featherstone Colliery First also belied their status in the division by giving Shelley First a good run for their money before eventually losing out 2-1.

Liam Berry and Matthew Williams were on target for the sixth-placed hosts with Jake Hogg netting to keep Colls in contention.

n Wetherby Athletic Seconds edged a penalty shootout with Tadcaster Magnets Reserves 5-4 after the sides had been deadlocked at 3-3 at the end of normal playing time.

The sides also couldn’t be split at half-time when they were both one goal to the good.

Joe Hannan, Tyler Rieglein and Daniel Wenborn were regular-match scorers for Wetherby.

n In the Wakefield and District FA Cup, West Yorkshire League outfit Hall Green United saw off Oak Soccer United, 3-0.