Heavy defeat drops Guiseley even deeper into relegation mire

It was a disastrous start once again for the Lions as they conceded two goals in the space of the opening 15 minutes.

The hosts took the lead after just three minutes when Louie Hall crossed to Ollie Hulbert who clinically finished the move off.

It was soon 2-0 when Danny King was found and, after taking a touch, fired home with a low shot.

Guiseley joint-manager Marcus Bignot. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

Guiseley got one back when a Kaine Felix cross found James Gale at the back post and he was able to nod in to score the visitors’ first goal since defeating Blyth Spartans three weeks ago.

It was almost a level game when a cross was headed by Lebrun Mbeka to Hamza Bencherif who stretched and just put his effort over the bar.

The home side could have added to their score when a ball over the top found King who beat an on rushing Owen Mason, only to see his header go wide.

Then Thierry Latty-Fairweather came inside and his shot hit the crossbar, as Guiseley tried to find an equaliser. The best chance of the second half for the visitors fell to Andy Kellett who had a close range shot well saved.

As has been the story for many games, Guiseley were punished for not taking those chances and Gloucester wrapped up the win with two late goals.

Jordon Thompson scored with a header and minutes later Lucas Tomlinson did the same, to add gloss to the scoreline.

After the game, Lions’ joint-manager Marcus Bignot said: “The opening was unacceptable but then we had chances. We need to score goals, we created chances, the performance showed we can get opportunities.”

Jimmy Spencer’s equaliser just before half-time made it four games unbeaten at home for Farsley Celtic in their 1-1 draw against Kettering.

He had earlier hit the bar after the Poppies had forged in front midway through the first half courtesy of Connor Kennedy.