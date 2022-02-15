Jack Harrison reveals what 'fascinates' him about Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa's process

Bielsa's meticulous way of working has been a source of curiosity across the footballing world since promotion to the Premier League in 2020 put Leeds, and the Argentine's methods, under the spotlight.

The Whites boss, though, laid bare his process back in January 2019 when Bielsa called a press briefing to respond to the uproar that followed the discovery of a member of his staff near the Derby County training ground before the teams were due to meet for a Championship game.

The conference exposed the large volume of information involved in each decision made by the manager, which has captured the imagination of Whites winger Jack Harrison.

"He goes into depth and he can just keep going and going and going," Harrison said.

"He goes down to how many times you touch the ball compared to other people.

"When we're doing drills in training, it's all about how you're passing the ball, the timing of it, the curl - instead of making it like this, you have to do it like this, or vice versa.

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. Pic: James Williamson.

"The timing of runs, the associations that you have to build with your teammates is incredible.

"He sees all of this in every part of the pitch - for the wingers, the midfielders, the defenders - everything like that.

"It's just incredible the amount of detail he can go into."

Harrison was among the first clutch of players brought in by Bielsa following the coach's appointment in June 2018, initially joining on loan from Manchester City.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Stu Forster.

Having played a key role in the Whites' promotion-winning side and settled well into the Premier League, the winger made the permanent switch to LS11 in July 2021.

The winger has gone from strength to strength under Bielsa, and bagged his first career hat-trick against West Ham United in January.

"It's incredible working for him," Harrison told Signathon.

"I could spend all day describing what it's like.

Jack Harrison on the pitch for Leeds United against Blackburn Rovers in December 2018. Pic: George Wood.

"He's really demanding.

"He pushes his players to the limit and then beyond that as well.

"You have all the analysis work as well, which I've always found fascinating."