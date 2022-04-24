Guiseley’s survival hopes hit by late equaliser from Curzon Ashton

The result leaves the Lions two points from safety but with three tough-looking fixtures still to play.

The hosts started well and John Johnston had a shot from the edge of the area which had to be palmed away before they took the lead when Adam Haw netted with a glancing header.

There would be a lengthy stoppage in play when Hamza Bencherif landed awkwardly and medical assistance was required. He was taken away in an ambulance but encouragingly was able to applaud the supporters before leaving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guiseley caretaker boss Steve Kittrick.

There would be 15 minutes of added time and Curzon almost equalised when Jordan Richards’ in-swinging cross crashed off the post.

Curzon did level matters when Richards put in another dangerous cross and this time it was not held onto, leaving substitute Alex Curran an easy tap in.

Guiseley restored their lead two minutes later. Johnston put in a cross to Dom Tear who was in the right place to score.

Time was running out when a corner fell into Tom Peers’ path and he found the net to sink the Lions’ hopes.

After the match, caretaker manager Steve Kittrick said: “We got a point and that is better than nothing, we have just got to learn, we should have dealt with the second goal better. We have three games left and that is what we have to focus on.”

Guiseley are next in action at Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday. They need to win and hope Telford are defeated climb out of the drop zone.

Meanwhile, 20th-placed Farsley Celtic lost 1-0 at Chester Chester with Matty Williams netting the winner. It was the first time the Celts had failed to score in nine games.

Elsewhere, stuttering York City lost two more points in their bid to make the National League North play-offs after being held 1-1 at home to ten-man Gloucester.