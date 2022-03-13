Guiseley suffer late goal agony as Farsley Celtic earn away draw

It was an even and quiet start to the game with few chances created.

The visitors had an ideal opportunity to take the lead just before the break, Ntumba Massanka fed Danny Elliott through and he rounded Guiseley goalkeeper Owen Mason smartly and had the whole goal to aim at, yet his effort hit the post and then the side netting and wide.

Guiseley could have gone in front on 45 minutes when Thierry Latty-Fairweather saw a pass that looked dangerous cleared by Brad Nicholson who had transferred between clubs during the week.

Guiseley joint manager Russ O'Neill. Picture: Steve Riding.

Boston had another good chance as the second half began when Shane Byrne burst through but Mason made himself big to make another save.

Guiseley nearly took advantage of the let off when Kaine Felix found James Gale who with his back to goal, turned and saw his effort scuffed just wide of the goal.

A corner soon after found Felix who would see his overhead kick fall to Andy Hollins and his header hit the crossbar, when it looked like it would have beaten their ’keeper if it had been on target. This proved to be a costly moment.

Boston got their goal with minutes to go when the hosts defender Hamza Bencherif misplaced a header and Scott Pollock ran towards goal and had a simple chance that he converted.

After the defeat joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “I thought we started well, they grew into the game. It’s the manner of the goal, sometimes it’s the team that makes the least mistakes that win.

“We have got to keep going, keep the intensity that we showed and use that going forward.”

The Lions are now just one point off basement side Farsley Celtic but play one of their two games in hand tomorrow at home to Blyth Spartans.