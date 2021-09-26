Guiseley slip to fourth defeat of the season at Boston United

Guiseley's goal scorer at Boston, Jordan Thewlis, right. Picture: Steve Riding.

The Lions started brightly and good work by Kaine Felix led to a shot at goal. but on the angle he was denied smartly by ex-Lions keeper George Sykes-Kenworthy.

Another former Guiseley player would do well, as Jordan Preston produced a smart pass to Jordan Burrow who, on the run, was able to produce a smart finish into the bottom corner.

Guiseley got back into the game when Jordan Thewlis produced a snapshot effort from 30 yards out that drew the sides level.

The scores would be even for only about 90 seconds though, as the hosts were ahead again, when Fraser Preston netted with a simple header from close range.

The start of the second half saw a well-worked free-kick almost lead to an equaliser when Guiseley’s Brad Nicholson hit the post from the edge of the area.

Jacob Gratton worked his way into the area and again made Sykes-Kenworthy make a save, as they looked to get back level.

Burrow could have doubled his tally for the day when a cross found him in the area. His flicked effort fizzed just wide of the goal.

Time was running out and despite Guiseley throwing players forward they weren’t able to get another meaningful chance before the final whistle.

After the match, Lions’ joint-manager Marcus Bignot said: “Obviously this is a disappointing result for us. We can look back and reflect on how this game went for us.

“I thought the lads showcased their ability during this game and we can reflect on this performance and take something from it.”

Elsewhere, Farsley Celtic have now conceded 13 goals in three straight defeats following a 3-0 home loss to Alfreton.

Luke Parkin hit the bar for the Celts but Conor Branson headed the visitors in front and Dayle Southwell struck twice in the second half.

York City rattled off a fourth straight win after veteran striker Clayton Donaldson bagged his second brace in as many games to see off 10-man Darlington 2-1.

And only an offside flag and the crossbar denied the 37-year-old forward his first senior hat-trick since a Championship treble for Birmingham City six years ago.

Donaldson opened the scoring midway through the first half at Darlington when he prodded home from inside the six-yard box following a scramble caused by Mackenzie Heaney’s corner.

Donaldson went on to see a header ruled out for offside but, on 32 minutes, Mark Beck was wrestled to the floor by Alex Purver and the former Sheffield United marksman deftly chipped the resulting penalty down the middle of the goal.

The hosts refused to surrender and reduced the deficit just past the hour when Luke Charman pounced from close range, but Donaldson continued to the threaten and rattled the crossbar before the final whistle.