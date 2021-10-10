Guiseley see off Leamington to secure back-to-back wins

ON TARGET: Jordan Thewlis scored from the penalty spot for Guiseley. Picture: Steve Riding.

An impressive performance and result left joint manager Russ O’Neill understandably delighted.

“We will take the clean sheet and the level of performance that went with it, we had chances and we’ve got the goals in the end and that is something we can certainly build on,” he reflected.

The home side had the first opportunity of the game with under three minutes on the clock, when Jake Hull’s powerful header towards goal forced Leamington keeper Jake Weaver into a fine reaction save as he tipped the ball over the crossbar.

JOINT-MANAGER: Russ O'Neill. Picture: Steve Riding.

The visitors had a chance of their own soon after when a cross found Dan Turner who aimed towards goal but George Cantrill made the block to keep it goalless.

Turner so nearly had an even better chance but he couldn’t make the required contact when a cross nearly found him moments later.

Lebrun Mbeka headed in from close range but his celebrations were cut short with the goal ruled out for offside, but there would be a key moment soon after.

The deadlock was finally broken with 70 minutes gone, when a handball was given against a Leamington player and Jordan Thewlis confidently stepped up to place his penalty into the net.

Guiseley ensured the points would be theirs with a well-worked team goal seeing Regan Hutchinson fed through and he made no mistake, doubling the hosts lead, much to the joy of the home fans.

Leamington nearly got one back at the end but Kieran Cook could only hit the post, as the hosts left with a win they more than deserved.

Guiseley are in FA Cup action next weekend, as they take on Brackley Town in the fourth qualifying round.

Elsewhere, Farsley Celtic ended a run of seven games without a win after Jimmy Spencer and James Hanson goals saw off Curzon Ashton 2-0.

Hanson saw a thumping volley pushed onto the crossbar by Curzon keeper Chris Renshaw before Spencer opened the scoring seven minutes into the second period when he headed in from six yards following Luke Parkin’s cross.

On the hour, Hanson was denied again when his header was cleared off the line, but he did find the net two minutes later when he stooped low to meet a Will Hayhurst centre.

Bradford Park Avenue fought out a 0-0 draw at Gloucester City, who hit the visitors’ bar twice through Jordan Young and Leon Chambers-Parillon.

York City racked up their sixth victory in seven games in front of a record crowd of 3,199 at the LNER Community Stadium. Goals from Matty Brown, Akil Wright and Olly Dyson wrapped up matters against bottom-of-the-table Southport, who are without a win in 12 league games after Josh Hmaki’s first-half equaliser failed to spark a reversal in the club’s fortunes.

The Minstermen went ahead just before the half-hour mark when Brown headed in a cross from Dyson.

Two minutes later, Southport were level after Brown brought down Adam Anson and Hmaki converted from the spot.