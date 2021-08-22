Guiseley pick up first point of the season as Farsley Celtic are pegged back

Fasrley Celtic's Tyler Walton celebrates his goal against Chester. Picture: Steve Riding.

An even start to the match led to few real chances, the first came on the half-hour mark when Dom Knowles was fed through one on one but he just got his angles wrong and it went wide.

The hosts took the lead as the game headed into the final stages of the first half; Dale Whitham produced a cutting through-ball to Alex Curran who, on the run, produced a powerful shot into the top corner.

There was still time for the visitors to nearly equalise, Kaine Felix got into the area and despite pressure, he got a shot away, Chris Renshaw made himself big and kept the score at 1-0 going into the break.

Tyler Walton opens the scoring for Farsley Celtic against Chester. Picture: Steve Riding.

Guiseley equalised soon after the start of the second-half. Good work by substitute Andy Kellett, who dinked a pass into the six-yard box, led to a scramble with the ball hitting both Scott Wilson and Kaine Felix before going in.

Curzon came straight back and Whitham headed towards goal with George Cantrill getting in the way of the effort.

With time running out, both sides pushed for the winner and it was the hosts who came closest – Matty Waters beat three defenders on the edge of the area only to see his effort go just over the bar.

After the match, Lions’ joint-manager Marcus Bignot was pleased to get the draw.

Adam Clayton is congratulated after scoring for Farsley Celtic against Chester. Picture: Steve Riding.

He said: “I think the important thing is we are off the mark for the season. Any point away from home is generally a good point. The objective was to get up and running for the season and we have done just that.

“Now it is important to get that first win and hopefully we can do that next week against Gloucester City.”

Farsley Celtic drew 2-2 in their first home match of the season against Chester at the Citadel. Celtic made the perfect start when Tyler Walton fired into the net following a great flick-on from Jimmy Spencer in the sixth minute.

The lead was doubled on 27 minutes when Adam Clayton headed home from an Adam Burton cross.

The visitors got back into the game before half-time when George Waring headed into the net.

Waring then earned Chester a point when he converted another header with 22 minutes to go.

Elsewhere, Bradford Park Avenue shared the spoils with Hereford as Jake Hibbs converted Jordan Windass’ 82nd-minute cross to the far post to cancel out George Forsyth’s first-half opener.

Meanwhile, Alex Pattison took his tally for the club to three in two games by bagging both goals in Harrogate Town’s 2-1 success against Barrow on Saturday.

The 23-year-old’s first of the afternoon levelled things up on the hour-mark with the aid of a huge deflection off a defender and some hapless goalkeeping by Bluebirds custodian Paul Farman.

His second saw him finish a devastating counter-attack, driving from close to halfway before blasting home to wrap up a second victory in as many League Two outings this term.

“I’m buzzing to get the two goals,” Pattison said.

“The first one was a little bit of luck, a lot of luck really, but I’ve hit it and it is going on target so I will take it as my goal. It’s lucky it has gone in, but a goal is a goal.