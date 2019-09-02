Guiseley joint-boss Marcus Bignot joins England coaching team

Guiseley joint-manager Marcus Bignot has joined England’s under-18s as an assistant to head coach Ian Foster.

The appointment has been made as part of the Football Association’s programme to solve the challenge of under-representation of BAME coaches.

Guiseley' joint-manager Russ O'Neill.

Former Charlton and Huddersfield manager Chris Powell will work under England boss Gareth Southgate, ex-Birmingham defender Michael Johnson will work with Under-21s boss Aidy Boothroyd, while Jason Euell, Bignot, Omer Riza and Matthew Thorpe will join other age-group sides.

Guiseley, meanwhile, could move within one point of National League North leaders York City if they can claim all three points against the Minstermen at Nethermoor tonight. A late goal from Kaine Felix was enough for the Lions to see off Curzon Ashton 1-0 on Saturday and move up to fourth spot in the table but joint-boss Russ O’Neill knows his side will face arguably their toughest test of the season tonight.

O’Neill said: “We have put a good young group together who are hungry and eager to do well, we have started well, let’s see what Tuesday brings it will be a massive test.

“They have the backing, the stature and everything, it looks like the manager has got it right with a lot of experienced signings. We are going into it with a lot of confidence and really looking forward to it.”

Guiseley's Dylan Barkers.

Guiseley midfielder Dylan Barkers, who was the Lions’ man of the match in the victory over Curzon Ashton added: “It is a great dressing room, everyone is young and positive all the time, we are going to have to get another three points, we are looking forward to it.”

York have dropped only four points so far this season, having picked up six wins and two draws so far but they also have a 100 per cent record away from Bootham Crescent.

Elsewhere tonight, 12th-placed Farsley Celtic make the short trip to Bradford Park Avenue.

Adam Lakeland’s Celts currently sit in mid-table while Park Avenue dropped into the relegation zone on Saturday following their home defeat to AFC Telford United.

In the National League tonight, Harrogate Town host Chorley while second-placed FC Halifax Town travel to Chesterfield.