Guiseley hit back to net first win of the season

Guiseley's Jacob Gratton on Gloucester City's Ryan Galvin during the Lions' 2-1 victory yesterday. Picture: Steve Riding.

he visitors took the lead almost immediately after kick-off.

A long ball over the top found Jordan Young who controlled well, and after working his way into the area, placed a shot into the bottom right-hand corner.

Guiseley started to get back into the game with Lewis Hey seeing his header blocked, although it looked to be going narrowly wide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guiseley's Lebrun Mbeka is fouled by Fabien Robert of Gloucester City. Picture: Steve Riding.

George Cantrill then fired a low-range drive just past the post for the home side, yet neither team could truly take control of the game as the visitors still led 1-0 at the break.

Gloucester controlled possession during the opening stages of the second half, but did not add to their advantage and that would soon be vital as Guiseley continued to create chances.

A break by the hosts saw the ball go to Kaine Felix who was tackled, but it fell to Lebrun Mbeka who hit a powerful shot that flew into the net.

Guiseley would then take the lead minutes later. Good work by Regan Hutchinson saw him place a pass across goal and all Tom Harrison could do was stick a leg out and it went in.

Guiseley's Hamza Bencherif competes for a header. Picture: Steve Riding.

The game started to turn a bit scrapy in the final stages, but chances were few and far between with the hosts holding on to claim a deserved victory.

Speaking after the match, Lions joint-manager Russ O’Neill was delighted with his side’s display.

He said: “It was a good performance by us. This is an important victory. We obviously didn’t make the best of starts but we kept going and we regrouped. That kind of performance is something we can certainly build on.

“I felt we fully deserved the result, in chances for and shots on target we did well.”

Guiseley's George Cantrill fires in a shot against Gloucester City. Picture: Steve Riding.

Tomorrow, Guiseley travel to play ninth-placed Gateshead (3pm).

Elsewhere, Luke Parkin’s 87th-minute equaliser maintained sixth-placed Farsley Celtic’s unbeaten start to the season at Kettering.

Isaac Stones had opened the scoring for the hosts on 54 minutes but with the clock ticking down, Tom Donaghy’s long ball forward was flicked on to Jimmy Spencer and the frontman played an excellent ball with the outside of his foot through to Parkin who kept his cool to fire home.

Celtic host fifth-placed Blyth Spartans tomorrow (3pm).

Bradford Park Avenue’s match at Chorley was abandoned after away midfielder Jake Hibbs sustained a serious injury following an incident that saw home defender Harvey Smith red carded.