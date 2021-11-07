Guiseley exit FA Cup after brave display at AFC Wimbledon

Guiseley welcomed back the majority of their first-team squad after the disruption caused a week ago through suspensions, injuries and Covid protocols being followed for this crucial cup tie.

The EFL opponents and former FA Cup winners started strongly with Ollie Palmer forcing Brad Wade into a smart stop to keep the scores level early on.

The Lions started to settle into the match and had an opportunity of their own when Jamie Spencer hit a shot on goal confidently and forced Dons keeper Nik Tzanev into making a good save.

Guisele's Lebrun Mbeka troubled the AFC Wimbledon defence. Picture: Steve Riding.

Wimbledon came back with a chance of their own as the end of the half approached when Nesta Guinness-Walker so nearly found Ben Heneghan with a pass across goal, but he just couldn’t make the required contact.

The hosts would get the opener just before 45 minutes when Palmer was found in the area and he coolly rounded Wade to made it 1-0.

At the beginning of the second half there was a key chance for the Lions.

The hero of the last round, Lebrun Mbeka was found behind the home defence but his effort on the half-volley went over the bar.

Guiseley joint-boss Marcus Bignot was proud of his team's efforts at AFC Wimbledon. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

Guiseley would keep trying to get the leveller, with a corner causing the home side problems. A scramble ensued, but no shot on goal came from it and eventually the danger was cleared.

The Lions would pile bodies forward with seven minutes of added time put on the clock, but in the end they were not able to create that last attempt to secure a replay and bowed out.

After the game Guiseley’s joint-manager Marcus Bignot said: “Obviously we are really proud of the group. to play the way we did against a team a few divisions above.

“On another day we could have been in the hat for the second round, it just wasn’t meant to be in the end.”

Ollie Palmer scored AFC Wimbledon's winning goal against Guiseley. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images.

Elsewhere Farsley Celtic claimed a hard-fought point in a goalless home draw with second-placed Brackley Town in National League North.

In a game of few opportunities, Brackley’s Lee Ndlovu missed a great chance to open the scoring before the interval when he fired against the post from eight yards out when it seemed easier to score.

Farsley had to work hard to keep the visitors out. Tom Donaghy saved Matt Lowe’s strike before Tom Allan superbly-ly blocked Ndlovu’s follow-up on the line, and Adam Barton then made a vital block to deny Brackley’s Jordan Richards.

Celtic goalkeeper Tom Donaghy then made a stunning save from Tom Donagh’s header that looked destined for the far corner of the goal.

Farsley held on for a share of the spoils to move up to 14th in the table on 13 points.