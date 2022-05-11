Guiseley appoint former player Danny Ellis as new first-team manager

Ellis, who had spent nine years as a defender at Nethermoor and helped them achieve promotion to the National League, will be assisted by another former Lion in Danny Forrest as Guiseley look to plot a swift return to the National League North following their relegation on Saturday.

Ellis, who will keep on playing alongside his managerial role, said: “I feel now is the right time, I think I have great experience.

“I know a lot of people in the game and obviously I can still play which is an added bonus.

New Guiseley first-team manager Danny Ellis in action for the Lions in 2015. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“I think this is a great way to transition from a player to a manager, obviously it is a shame we went down and we are having to rebuild which is going to be tough. I am open to the challenge, I am thriving in it and I can’t wait. It is a great opportunity.

“I am going fully at it like I would with everything. I have won the league twice, I am aware of how tough the league is and all the teams in it. I want to be competitive and aim for the top spot like any manager would.”

Forrest added: “I am really happy to be working with Dan at Guiseley again and I am ready to have a right go at it. I am happy to be here and happy to have been given the opportunity. It is great to be back.

“I have always had the connection with Guiseley, even as a young lad I went to Wembley with my dad to watch them.”

Guiseley chairman Gary Douglas said: “As the club enters a new era in the Northern Premier League it was imperative that we appointed a management team who could bring the club together.

“I feel in appointing the two Dannys we can build again on the solid base we at Guiseley have established over the past three decades.”