Guiseley and Pontefract Collieries keep FA Cup dreams alive

Guiseley joint-manager Marcus Bignot. Picture: Steve Riding.

Brackley started brightly with forward Wes York on the angle aiming a shot towards goal but his effort hit the side netting.

Guiseley started to get into the game a bit with Jacob Gratton being denied by Brackley goalkeeper Danny Lewis, who reacted well to the danger.

But it was the hosts who took the lead with 25 minutes on the clock, a flick by Twariq Yusuf finding Lee Ndlovu who raced onto the pass and fired his effort past Lion’s goalkeeper Lee Jackson.

Spener Clarke hoovered everything up at the back against FC Halifax Town to help keep Pontefract Collieries' FA Cup dream alive. Picture: Allan McKenzie/JPIMedia.

Guiseley drew level just before the break.

When a corner was not dealt with, it fell to Jake Hull who scrambled a shot into the net.

The hosts still had time for one chance before the break with Yusuf being well placed for a shot that went high over the crossbar.

The second half continued to be even with both sides having a key chance each. Jamie Spencer saw a shot that looked to be going in well blocked by Louis Lomas who put his body in the way of the effort bravely.

Home defender Ellis Myles had a strike from the edge of the box that had to be tipped over by Jackson.

In added time there was one final chance with Bailey Thompson being denied by the impressive Lewis.

A replay on Tuesday night at Nethermoor Park is now needed to see who goes through to face AFC Wimbledon. After the match, joint-manager Marcus Bignot said: “We were on the backfoot after the goal, but we got into the game. In terms of the performance, it was worthy we went in level.

“Overall, we have faced the team who are in good form, we are building momentum, both sides will be in a confident mood on Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, Pontefract Collieries will also be in replay-action tomorrow to see who takes on Maidenhead United in the first round after impressing in their goalless draw with FC Halifax Town.

Pontefract were good value for the result, defying the three-division gap between the sides with a display of grit, hard work and character.

Town saw plenty of the ball, with Kian Spence heavily involved collecting it off the back four and trying to launch attacks.

But, as soon as Halifax reached the final third, they were met with some snappy resistance from the hosts, while anything over the top was hoovered up by the superb Spencer Clarke at the heart of the home side’s well-drilled back four. Fax’s Niall Maher came closest to scoring when his header from Woods’ free kick hit the bar.

The Town skipper then nearly caught Musselwhite off his line from inside his own half but the keeper got back to avoid embarrassment.

Colls substitute Scott Brown was sent off in added time for a second booking, pulling back Allen, but the 10 men held on for what must surely rank as one of the best results in their history.

In National League North, Farsley went down to Dom McHale and Elliott Durrell strikes at Telford.