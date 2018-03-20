Williams is recalled by the Lions as Rooney has ban overturned

Guiseley AFC have recalled left-back Marcus Williams from his loan spell at National North side York City with immediate effect

The former Scunthorpe United, Sheffield United and Reading defender joined the Lions in August 2016 and last season made 36 appearances for the club.

This season he was not in new manager Paul Cox’s plans and went out on loan to York, but following Cox’s departure, Williams he has now been recalled by Guiseley caretaker boss Sean St Ledger.

Meanwhile the FA have upheld Guiseley’s claim that midfielder John Rooney was wrongfully dismissed by the referee in Saturday’s National League derby clash with FC Halifax Town.

Rooney was sent off after 41 minutes of the all-West Yorkshire clash following a brawl between the two sides, with Guiseley leading 1-0 at the time.

Halifax took advantage of their extra man midway through the second half when Ben Tomlinson got on the end of a long ball forward to level.

But at a meeting of an FA Regulatory Commission held yesterday, the members considered Guiseley’s claim of wrongful dismissal and from the evidence they ruled that Rooney’s was a case of wrongful dismissal.

Rooney is free to play in Guiseley’s league trip to Torquay United on Saturday.