Reilly keeps pressure on struggling Guiseley

Guiseley remain just three points clear of the National League North drop zone after a 1-0 loss at Curzon Ashton.

It was a much-improved performance for Guiseley last night, but try as they might, they just couldn’t break down Ashton.

There was a debut for new signing Dylan Barkers, who started in midfield after joining from Solihull Moors.

Guiseley nearly took the lead early on, when Curtis Morrison took a shot from just inside the area, but his effort went just past the post.

The hosts took the lead with the goal that turned out to be the winner after fine work by Olly Crankshaw.

He saw his shot from 25 yards out well saved by Marcus Dewhurst, but he could only parry to Lewis Reilly who had an easy tap-in.

The Lions were pushing players forward, yet not able to create a great deal, with Andy Halls seeing his shot well blocked, when it looked like it might be heading in.

As the second-half started, the Lions went even closer to getting an equaliser, when a corner wasn’t cleared, it fell perfectly for striker Rowan Liburd, the striker got his effort on target, but Curzon keeper Cam Mason made a fine save.

Barkers was inches away from a dream debut, as he was found in the area from a corner, his header beat Mason but was cleared off the line.

Curzon had few chances yet Luke Wall saw his long-range effort go just side of the right-hand post.

The Lions kept attacking with Kaine Felix seeing his shot deflect off his own man, he then put the rebound from distance wide.

After the defeat Guiseley joint-manager Marcus Bignot said: “It is really hard to take not getting a goal, we have put in a good performance, we just couldn’t get that opener or equaliser.

“We did everything possible to get a result, we just couldn’t do it.”

Curzon Ashton: Mason, Thornley, Senior McJannet, Hunt, Rowney, Crankshaw, Brooke (Deakin 70), Reilly (McAtee 72), Miller, Wall (Shaw 90).

Guiseley: Dewhurst, Cantrill, Heaton (Moyo 5), Garner, Halls, Langley, Felix, Barkers (Starcenko 65), Liburd, Dyche, Morrison (Hatfield 75).

Referee: Scott Simpson.