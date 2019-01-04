Guiseley will rest up for busy period ahead says Marcus Bignot

EVERYONE at Guiseley will be acutely aware of the phrase ‘after the Lord Mayor’s Show’.

After a thrilling start to the new year, which saw the Lions avenge their Boxing Day mauling at the hands of high-flying Bradford Park Avenue with a dramatic 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture at the Horsfall Stadium, the club’s management team are wise to the notion of not wasting such a splendid result when they return to action tomorrow.

Rowan Liburd.

The Lions – who triumphed on New Year’s Day thanks to goals from Kayode Odejayi and Rowan Liburd – host mid-table Leamington tomorrow with the Nethermoor outfit seeking to make inroads up the National League North table in the coming weeks.

It promises to be a hectic and demanding schedule for the Lions, who face six league games before the end of January.

After facing Leamington a quick turnaround sees 16th-placed Guiseley visit a team in their vicinity of the table in Southport before a tougher trip to sixth-placed Chester on Saturday week.

That is followed by a third league away game in a row, an arduous trip to promotion-chasing Chorley on January 22, before home games to finish off the month against Hereford and Boston United.

It promises to test all the resources of the club, who are aiming to build momentum following a fantastic start to 2019.

Co-manager Marcus Bignot quipped: “My hopes for 2019 are that we can talk about being league leaders. It is an important year for the football club, we are looking forward to seeing how far we can go.

“There is no let up. It is important this week we rest and are fresh and ready to go for the busy period that is coming up.

“It is onto the next now, Leamington at home, and let’s look forward to that.

“We have one or two tired bodies in there as they have been through it physically and mentally. We will rest up this week and hopefully get everyone refreshed and rejuvenated and ready to go.”

On the reinvigorating victory over Avenue, who lost for the first time in the league at home since October 13, Bignot added: “I am really delighted for the chairman, board of directors and most importantly the supporters who are the most important people at the football club.

“They suffered at the home fixture, but hopefully we have gone some way of repaying them now and as we walked off they showed their appreciation so I am delighted for them.”

“It is nice to have your front two scoring. I thought they were superb and set the tone throughout with everything we did. We were just delighted in all aspects of the game with the mentality, physicality we brought.

“But also the tactical game plan we delivered; they go and showcase their ability and that is what it is all about.

“We are trying to get this group of players to get to their ability, but understand the process and what it takes and balancing that with winning football matches as well.”

Young goalkeeper Fletcher Paley has joined Steeton AFC on loan until the end of the season.

Fletcher, who recently celebrated his 19th birthday, was a key member of last season’s all conquering Academy side.

Meanwhile, midfielder Alex-Ray Harvey has left the club by mutual consent.

After the surprise events on New Year’s Day, Avenue will be aiming to get back on track when they visit Stockport County tomorrow.

Mark Bower’s side trail leaders Chorley by a point, having played a game more.