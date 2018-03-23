Guiseley refuse to rely on Lady Luck to avoid drop

WHEN you are down at the bottom of the table, your luck is invariably out.

Guiseley can vouch for that feeling somewhat following their last two National League fixtures, which, on another day, could easily have yielded four points instead of one.

Sean St Ledger.

A cruel late winner denied the Lions a point at Bromley almost a fortnight ago, while John Rooney’s controversial dismissal just before half-time of last weekend’s home derby with FC Halifax – which was subsequently rescinded this week – tipped the scales in favour of Town, who made the most of their numerical advantage to grab a second-half equaliser.

Despite the two results, interim manager Sean St Ledger is admirably retaining some perspective and has drawn hope from both displays, if also, understandably, hoping that Lady Luck shows a little bit more benevolence towards the rock-bottom Lions in tomorrow’s long trip to fellow strugglers Torquay United.

St Ledger, who has Marcus Williams back in the fray after the left-back was recalled from a loan spell at York City, said: “I cannot ask more in terms of effort, commitment and attitude. Sometimes, in football, you need that little bit of luck and I don’t think we have really had that in the last two games.

“A couple of refereeing decisions have gone against us and that is what always seems to happen when you are at the bottom of the table. But you can’t complain about it too much and you would like to think that you earn your own luck.

Marcus Williams.

“People who have been to the games have hopefully seen an improvement in the performances, certainly. I feel a bit for the lads as some of the performances have probably warranted better results.

“The game against Bromley should have been at least a draw and we had enough chances to win the game. We got a draw against Halifax, but I felt we deserved to win. I am hoping we can continue the development.

“The team spirit and confidence has got a lot better in the time I have been here. But to really get that confidence up, you need the wins and in the position we are in, we need wins.

“If we can get one at the weekend, it will make the players’ confidence better and that is what we are aiming to do.”

Tomorrow’s trek is the club’s fifth long-distance journey of 2018 thus far, with a 620-mile round-trip to third-from-bottom Torquay following on from the Lions’ last two away encounters at Bromley and Sutton.

They face fellow strugglers still in there fighting in their quest to stave off the drop, with the Gulls having won three of their past seven matches.

Victory for Guiseley would see them move within two points of the Devonians with a game in hand and the stakes are high for both sides tomorrow.

St Ledger, minus Danny Lowe and James Wesolowski tomorrow, added: “Torquay have picked up a little bit of form and beat Leyton Orient and got a good point at in-form Solihull. We are going to be in for a tough game, but, at the same time, we are improving.

“Everyone is together at the moment. It is a long journey for us, but we knew that at the start of the season. We will be prepared for it and enjoy it and, hopefully, we can come back with three points to make the journey sweeter.”

Halifax host Solihull Moors tomorrow.