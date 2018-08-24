First win is just around the corner for Guiseley says Bignot

MARCUS BIGNOT insists that the last thing Guiseley will be caught doing is panicking – despite the club’s winless start to the new National League North campaign.

Five games into the season and the Lions have yet to chalk off a maiden league victory of the Bignot and Russ O’Neill era, but the former believes that the club’s incremental involvement suggests the one is just around the corner.

The perfect opportunity to shred that particular statistic arrives at Nethermoor tomorrow against Nuneaton, who currently prop up the table.

It is the first part of a Bank Holiday double-header for the fourth-from-bottom Lions, who visit Altrincham on Monday.

Despite their sequence without a win, Guiseley head into tomorrow’s game on the back of a three-match unbeaten streak, with a late leveller from Reece Thompson extending their run of successive draws to three in a 2-2 stalemate at Leamington.

Now, the devout hope is that the next stage of the club’s season yields a win.

Bignot said: “For us, there is no panic and we know it is around the corner. But just in terms of the feel-good factor in the club and for the fans – the most important people – you want to be winning your home games in front of them and we will be doing all we can to do that on Saturday.

“The performances are improving game on game in terms of elements.

“Certain parts of our game still need improvement, but we know as a group and a collective that a win is around the corner.

“Hopefully it is around the corner, come Saturday. The bottom line is this is a strong group where the mentality and togetherness is good. The confidence is all there, but a win would just lift the whole place.”

A break in the midweek schedule for the first time so far this season is something that Bignot believes has arrived at an opportune moment for the Lions, who have been struck down with injuries in the first month of the season.

A week’s break between games has allowed several players to work towards getting themselves back into contention, including the likes of Will Hatfield, with those only involved on the bench last week such as Louis Swain and Terry Kennedy also afforded extra time to work on their fitness.

“Having no midweek game has definitely worked well and it was a much-needed midweek break going into the Bank Holiday,” Bignot admitted.

“In the past few weeks, our squad has been stretched and hopefully with no midweek game, it will give us an opportunity to get two or three players back and that will only create competition among the starting XI and make the bench stronger.

“Hopefully Joe Green will be in contention along with Andy Halls and Will Hatfield.

“One or two others in the 16 who were on the bench last Saturday and a little bit short will also hopefully be able to start a game (this week).”

Tomorrow, Guiseley face a Nuneaton side who have taken just two points from five games thus far and are currently on a three-match losing streak, including a 4-1 home reverse to Southport last weekend.

But Bignot is not reading too much into their early-season form. He said: “I watched their game back and I think the scoreline flattered Southport a little bit.

“We know this league and on any day, any team can get a result.

“You cannot suggest everything goes to form, otherwise, we would all be millionaires.”

Fifth-placed Bradford Park Avenue visit Hereford, the side just above them, tomorrow.