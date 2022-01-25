Guiseley 3 Alfreton Town 2: Lebrun Mbeka’s super winner eases Lions’ drop fears

Guiseley earned a vital National North win, beating Alfreton Town 3-2 in a back and forth contest at Nethermoor, writes Tom Feaheny.

After the victory joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “I’m really pleased with the performance, we scored three goals and kept the pressure on them, we scored well-worked goals, we nearly gave them a way out, but showed fantastic character to get the win.”

The importance of this win is clear as the the Lions move five points from the drop zone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guiseley took the lead with 35 minutes on the clock, Dom Tear, on his home debut, fired in a effort from outside the area that hit the back of the net and led to celebrations for the home support.

While they went into the break in a positive mood, the opening to the second-half was a different story, with ex-Lion Dayle Southwell striking early with a controlled finish into the corner.

Despite the setback Guiseley started to pick up momentum again soon after, Prince Ekpolo went on a good run but was denied before he got a shot away.

Tear produced a moment of quality to get Guiseley back in front, he again got a good shot away and the hosts were back in front.

This topsy-turvy game saw the visitors equalise again as Bailey Hobson was found from a good cross and made no mistake with an easy finish.

Time was running out but there was still enough left for Guiseley to go back in front for a third time, Alfreton keeper George Willis didn’t clear correctly and it led to Lebrun Mbeka having a chance to lob him. Despite being some way out and with work to do, he connected well to earn a vital three points..

Harrogate Town’s hopes of another trip to Wembley are over as they lost 1-0 at Sutton United in the Papa John’s Trophy.

FC Halifax Town suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season as they lost 1-0 at home to National League promotion rivals Boreham Wood.