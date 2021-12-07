Guiseley 0 Southport 2 - ‘Horrendous evening’ are Lions beaten at home by Southport

Night to forget: Guiseley co-manager Russ O'Neill. Picture: Steve Riding

After the poor home defeat, joint-manager Russ O’Neill said. “We went on the back foot after a good start from the opening minutes, we know where we are falling short, it has been a horrendous evening.”

Before the game it was revealed Brad Wade would not be available as he had been recalled from his loan by Rochdale and so academy keeper Declan Lambton was in net.

It was an even enough start with both teams trying to get into dangerous areas during the opening ten minutes, but Southport took the lead soon after.

The visitors went in front with just under a quarter of an hour gone, Lambton made an initial save from a Jordan Archer effort but the ball fell kindly to Marcus Carver who had a simple tap-in.

Guiseley had a good chance when Jake Hull fired towards goal from outside the box, the away side’s keeper Cam Mason pulled off a fine reaction save to ensure they kept the lead.

Just before the break Southport doubled their advantage, Connor Woods produced a smart pass and Josh Hmami received and finished calmly, with a placed effort into the bottom left-hand corner.

The start of the second-half was like the end of the first when Hmami looked to have added another, but saw his effort cleared off the line.

There would be few chances before the end of the game with young forward Josh Stones showing good touches, but unable to create a real opening for himself.

The Lions evening went from bad to worse, with them reduced to ten men late on with Shaun Tuton leaving on a stretcher and with all 3 subs used, it summed their night up.

Guiseley next face Brackley Town away from home on Saturday.

Harrogate Town were well beaten 4-1 at home by runaway League 2 leaders Forest Green.

Simon Weaver’s side had knokced League 1 Portsmouth out of the FA Cup on Saturday but were no match for the visitors.