Guiseley 0 Farsley 0: Leeds rivals drop into the bottom four after draw

Guiseley's Prince Ekpolo went close to scoring in the goalless draw against Farsley. Picture: Steve Riding.

Visitors Farsley will have been happiest with a share of the spoils having played out the closing stages with 10 men following midfielder Tyler Walton’s 81st-minute sending off.

But both teams will need to improve in 2022 as Blyth Spartans’ surprise victory against title challengers Gateshead and Gloucester City’s first away win of the campaign at Leamington dumped the duo into the relegation zone.

In the Nethermoor derby, James Hanson, returning from injury for the Celts, forced an early save with his head and Walton also found the sidenetting following a corner that caused a scramble in the Lions’ box.

Farsley Celtic's Tyler Walton was sent off nine minutes from in the derby at Guiseley after picking up two yellow cards. Picture: Steve Riding.

At the other end, meanwhile, Lebrun Mbeka shot wide after combining well with Jordan Thewlis and George Cantrill forced Kyle Trenerry into a decent save before Josh Stones wasted a great chance when he cleared the crossbar.

Stones also shot straight at Trenerry before the break.

The home side continued to look the likeliest marksmen after the restart with Prince Ekpolo flashing a powerful attempt narrowly wide.

But Walton signalled a warning for the visitors after a shot that Guiseley keeper Owen Mason kept out with his legs just past the hour.

Guiseley's joint manager, Russ O'Neill. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

Home striker Adam Haw then charged through on Trenerry’s goal, only to miss the target, before Walton was dismissed after being shown two yellow cards for late challenges in the space of four minutes.

A late rally by the 10 men, however, might have seen Chris Atkinson and substitute Kian Scales snatch victory, but both players failed to keep their efforts down and Farsley have now mustered just one second-half goal in a dozen matches since October 9.

The draw also meant Guiseley are without a victory in six home outings. The Lions are next in league action at Spennymoor Town on Saturday while Farsley host Darlington on the same day.

After the match, Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “Both sides have had chances to get that first goal. We are a few games unbeaten and we need to build on that.”