Four-goal Jason Davis steers HT Sports to victory in Sunday Senior Challenge Cup

Goalscorer Matty Dalton, of Main Line Social, is closed down by Little London goalkeeper Scott Parker during their Sunday Senior Challenge Cup second-round encounter that went Main Line's way, 9-0. Picture: Steve Riding.

Davis scored four of the goals for HT, who led 3-1 at half-time, with Steve Wales completing the tally.

A brace of goals from Callum Scott and a team third from Joseph George Gunby kept Whitkirk in contention.

In the other second-round game, travellers Main Line Social steamrollered Little London, 9-0.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalscorer James Allan, of Main Line Social, creates a path through the Little London defence during their Sunday Senior Challenge Cup second-round tie. Picture: Steve Riding.

Seven players scored the goals in a magnificent display of finishing from James Allan (2), Matty Dalton, Daniel Day (2), Mark Ferguson, Andrew Gallagher and substitutes Stephen Crawford and Jake Topp.

Whitkirk Wanderers Blues, meanwhile, defeated hosts Western Juniors 4-1 in a penalty shootout to secure passage from the second round of the Sunday District Cup after the sides had been deadlocked at 0-0 after normal time.

VYTFC edged their encounter with Old Crooked Clock Reserves, 3-2, while Original Oak proved too strong for visitors FC Orchard FC North Leeds, winning 4-2.

Matthew Lofthouse hit a hat-trick in Sporting Pudsey’s 5-0 victory over Barnsley Amateurs. Michael Brinn and Kevin Saynor scored the other two goals.

Main Line Social goalscorer Andrew Gallagher is closed down by Kwan Westerman, of Littrle London, during Sunday's Senior Challenge Cup tie. Picture: Steve Riding.

Leeds Alpha dominated their second-round tie at Republica Internationale and came away with a 5-2 victory.

Daniel Cresswell, James Stewart (2), Jordan Rubain and Jason Soutar were on target for Alpha with Tom Eyre netting for the hosts.

Bruno Bagi hit five goals in Oakley’s one-side 10-3 triumph over Farsley Celtic Deaf.

David Allanson, Ryan O’Donnell, Reece Powell (2) and Jordan Jeffreys scored the other goals.

William Watson was on target as Northern Star saw off hosts Daisy Whites 3-2, while all the goals in the tie between Harehills WMC and Oulton Athletic Reserves came in the last 20 minutes.