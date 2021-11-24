Four-goal Jason Davis steers HT Sports to victory in Sunday Senior Challenge Cup
Jason Davis put in a four-star performance as HT Sports overcame visitors Whitkirk Wanderers Sunday 5-3 in the second round of the Sunday Senior Challenge Cup.
Davis scored four of the goals for HT, who led 3-1 at half-time, with Steve Wales completing the tally.
A brace of goals from Callum Scott and a team third from Joseph George Gunby kept Whitkirk in contention.
In the other second-round game, travellers Main Line Social steamrollered Little London, 9-0.
Seven players scored the goals in a magnificent display of finishing from James Allan (2), Matty Dalton, Daniel Day (2), Mark Ferguson, Andrew Gallagher and substitutes Stephen Crawford and Jake Topp.
Whitkirk Wanderers Blues, meanwhile, defeated hosts Western Juniors 4-1 in a penalty shootout to secure passage from the second round of the Sunday District Cup after the sides had been deadlocked at 0-0 after normal time.
VYTFC edged their encounter with Old Crooked Clock Reserves, 3-2, while Original Oak proved too strong for visitors FC Orchard FC North Leeds, winning 4-2.
Matthew Lofthouse hit a hat-trick in Sporting Pudsey’s 5-0 victory over Barnsley Amateurs. Michael Brinn and Kevin Saynor scored the other two goals.
Leeds Alpha dominated their second-round tie at Republica Internationale and came away with a 5-2 victory.
Daniel Cresswell, James Stewart (2), Jordan Rubain and Jason Soutar were on target for Alpha with Tom Eyre netting for the hosts.
Bruno Bagi hit five goals in Oakley’s one-side 10-3 triumph over Farsley Celtic Deaf.
David Allanson, Ryan O’Donnell, Reece Powell (2) and Jordan Jeffreys scored the other goals.
William Watson was on target as Northern Star saw off hosts Daisy Whites 3-2, while all the goals in the tie between Harehills WMC and Oulton Athletic Reserves came in the last 20 minutes.
David Morley and substitute Daniel Marcinkowski gave the clubmen a 2-0 advantage with strikes six minutes apart and Adam Kennedy pegged one back in the 79th minute then, a minute later, Barnaby Foster made the game safe for Oakley after coming off the bench