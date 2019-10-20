Five wins in a row for Farsley Celtic as Jimmy Spencer nets a brace

Farsley Celtic's Jimmy Spencer.

The National League North clash got off to the worst possible start for Farsley as Nyle Blake received the ball from Bobby Johnson, and calmly slotted home to give the hosts the lead inside a minute.

Farsley grew into the game and began to get on top before deservedly drawing level inside 20 minutes, as Will Hayhurst delivered a superb cross for Tom Allan who rose highest to head home.

Just five minutes later the Celt Army had turned the game around and taken the lead with Allan involved again, heading on Hayhurst’s corner for Jimmy Spencer to flick home.

A stunning 15-minute spell from Farsley was capped off by a third goal, as Allan whipped in a terrific cross for Spencer who guided his header past the helpless Charlie Andrew in the Alfreton goal.

Ten minutes into the second-half the Reds pulled a goal back courtesy of a stunning strike from Conor Branson, the midfielder picking the ball up 30- yards from goal before thumping an unstoppable effort into the top-right corner.

Midway through the second period Farsley pulled two goals clear once again, as Andrew fumbled a cross from the left straight to the feet of Dave Syers who capitalised on Andrew’s mistake to tap home, and secure all three points.

Celtic boss Adam Lakeland was delighted with his side’s performance. He said: “Once we got level, I thought we were outstanding for the rest of the game.

“I thought we were the better team and we wanted to go as big as we physically could today, because they’re a big side themselves and they’re very direct.”

Meanwhile, Aaron Williams scored a hat-trick on an afternoon to forget for Guiseley in a 4-1 defeat at AFC Telford United.

Guiseley had the first chance of the game when a Aram Soleman cross found Hamza Bencherif but his header was wayward and went harmlessly out of play.

The hosts would take the lead when Theo Streete crossed for Williams who had a simple tap-in from five yards out.

Guiseley were dealt an injury blow just before the break when a coming together saw Reiss McNally go off and replaced by Scott Smith.

The second half began with Williams getting his second, a penalty was awarded for a handball and the forward confidently fired his effort into the top corner.

There was the slightest bit of hope on offer for Guiseley when Bencherif headed in from a free-kick, but two goals in the space of five minutes ended that.

Immediately from kick-off Telford restored their two-goal lead, Matt Stenson charged forward, got to the edge of the area and simply picked his spot to score.

Guiseley would have no real time on the ball before it was 4-1 and a hat-trick for ex-Harrogate Town striker Williams. A quick free-kick was passed to him and he ran into the area and his effort went into the bottom left-hand corner and that rounded off a hugely disappointing day for Guiseley.

After the match, Guiseley joint-manager Marcus Bignot said: “It’s obviously very frustrating, the first goal was from a restart, the second half we simply didn’t do what was required.

“To get back to 2-1, then concede immediately was the game changer for us, we all need to learn from this, it’s a young group and they need to take the lessons from this.”