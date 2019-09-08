Farsley Celtic see off Kettering Town to move into play-off zone

Farsley Celtic earned another important three points in an action-packed and drama-filled afternoon with a 3-2 victory over Kettering Town in National League North yesterday.

Goals from Dave Syers, Tom Allan and Will Hayhurst were enough for Farsley to secure the three points, with efforts from Marcus Kelly and Brett Solkhon not enough for the visitors.

Farsley Celtic's David Syers is congratulated by team-mates after opening the scoring against Kettering Town. Picture: Steve Riding.

Just five minutes in, the Celt Army were awarded a penalty as Tom Allan was brought down by Mick McGrath, however the opportunity was squandered as Ben Atkinson dragged the spot-kick wide.

Farsley then deservedly took the lead as Jordan Richards whipped in a sumptuous cross for Syers who was able to run onto the ball and head home.

The Poppies believed Farsley should have been reduced to 10-men shortly before the interval, as Lindon Meike lobbed Trenerry before being caught by the Farsley shot-stopper, but his strike bounced agonisingly over, and Trenerry was cautioned.

Twenty minutes after the break the hosts doubled their advantage, Richards once again the provider as Allan guided his excellent delivery into the goal.

Jordan Richards of Farsley Celtic takes on James Brighton of Kettering.

Kelly curled home an excellent free-kick to halve the deficit, before Farsley regained their two-goal advantage as Paul White palmed Luke Parkin’s strike to the feet of Hayhurst who rolled home.

Solkhon bundled home a second for Kettering, but Farsley held on for a second consecutive win.

Farsley boss Adam Lakeland was pleased with the three points after the match. He said: “The game was closer than I felt it should have been. I felt we were the better team and obviously with it being 3-2 then it causes a bit of pressure, tension in the last 10 minutes.”

The victory moves Farsley up to seventh position and into the play-off zone.

Meanwhile, Guiseley lost 3-1 at Chester, who forged ahead after just three minutes when Akwasi Asante tapped in.

Asante also rattled the crossbar before grabbing his second of the match from the penalty spot.

A James Jones header was also cleared off the line as the hosts threatened to run riot, with Anthony Dudley adding a third after the break.

Aaron Martin – who was the National League North’s player of the month for August – went on to claim an 81st-minute consolation when he headed in his 10th goal of the campaign.

Two second-half goals in as many minutes from Boston’s Brad Abbott and Jordan Thewlis saw off Bradford Park Avenue 2-1 despite Brad Dockerty’s late consolation.