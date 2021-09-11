Farsley Celtic facing a tough task at Spennymoor

Farsley Celtic manager Adam Lakeland. Picture: Steve Riding.

Adam Lakeland’s side haven’t won in four games, falling victim to three consecutive draws and their first loss of the season at York City last week.

There is no reason to panic in the Farsley ranks given that they have only lost once, but it is the inability to turn a draw into a win that is costing them dearly at the moment.

Sitting in 11th place – which is where they finished in both of their last two seasons – the Celt Army will look to go one better this term and reach the play-offs.

Having scored in all of their games, attacking is not an issue; it is their resilience which boss Lakeland, inset below, will look to improve over the coming weeks.

But facing a trip to a Spennymoor Town side who sit strongly in the play-off places after a stellar start to the season, a tough match is on the cards.

Spennymoor have won three of their opening five games, scoring in every game like the Citadel side – which should mean that today’s fixture will be full of goals.

Elsewhere, Guiseley take on Kettering Town at home as they look to build upon their solid start.

The Lions have only won one of their opening five; but having come up against admittedly tough opponents in AFC Fylde, Curzon Ashton, Gateshead and Kidderminster they will hope to kick on against Kettering at Nethermoor this afternoon.

Guiseley were in real relegation danger last season before Covid-19 curtailed the season for the National League North.