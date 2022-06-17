Farsley Celtic Deaf FC score last gasp goal to secure victory in historic final

The team starred in the FA Disability Cup Finals live on BT Sport last weekend.

The weekend was described as the biggest in the disability football calendar according to the FA.

Twelve teams competed to win the Partially Sighted, Blind, Deaf, Cerebral Palsy, Powerchair and Amputee trophies.

Farsley Celtic went 2-0 up in the first half and were seemingly in the driving seat.

However, their opponents St John’s rallied after the interval and got themselves back on equal terms with two goals in the last 15 minutes.

With the game heading towards extra-time, Kieran Carey, who had opened the scoring earlier on, poked home in injury-time to make history after a superb turn and nutmeg to get himself clear.

The scenes of celebration were shared across social media and many fans tuned in from Leeds for the occasion.

It is hoped the match will now spread more awareness of sports for footballers with disabilities.

Hashim Mahmood, 21, from Leeds has played for Farsley Celtic since the club was founded when he was only 15.

This is the first time the deaf final has been broadcast live and speaking prior to the match, Hashim said he was determined to showcase the standard of deaf football and help Farsley to their first trophy.

Next season, Hashim and the club will travel to Poland to represent England in the European Champions’ League.

Speaking to the YEP, Hashim, from Beeston, said he was "really proud" of his team.