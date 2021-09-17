Farsley Celtic and Guiseley looking to bounce back in FA Cup

Fasrley Celtic manager Adam Lakeland. Picture: Steve Riding.

Adam Lakeland’s men were beaten 6-0 in County Durham as the Celt Army registered just their second loss of the season at Brewery Field.

Three goals either side of half-time, including a hat-trick from striker and vice-captain Glen Taylor, ensured a horrific day at the office for Lakeland and proved to be Farsley’s worst result in the National League North since their arrival in 2019.

They will look to make amends against City of Liverpool however, as they go into the tie as huge favourites.

Playing a side who are two divisions below them, Farsley will travel to Ellesmere Port for their first FA Cup tie of the season in hopes of progressing to the second round.

The Citadel side progressed through that stage last season by beating Radcliffe Borough 2-1 at home, although were knocked out in the round after by divisional rivals AFC Fylde.

Regardless of whether they progress or not, Lakeland will be aiming to prevent conceding six again having possessed one of the league’s best defences prior to that game.

Elsewhere, Guiseley AFC are also in action in the FA Cup at Lancashire-based outfit Colne.

Colne, on the outskirts of Burnley, also play in the same division as City of Liverpool, falling just one place behind them in the table.

However, with former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland and former Newcastle United full-back Ryan Taylor in their coaching ranks, there is a wealth of experience in the ranks of the eighth-tier side.

Colne have won, drawn and lost one of their three games so far - giving Guiseley boss Marcus Bignot an indication as to how they will approach the game.

The Nethermoor-based outfit haven’t won since August 28 where they beat Gloucester City 2-1.