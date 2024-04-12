Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thursday evening’s County Cup semi-final match between Pontefract Collieries and Wakefield AFC was abandoned in the final minutes due to a medical emergency.

The two clubs have released a joint statement today (Friday) announcing that supporter Jakob Bregman died this morning.

Pontefract Collieries, who were playing at home, were 4-0 up at the time that the game was abandoned.

In a joint statement released this afternoon they wrote: “We would like to address the events surrounding the County Cup semi-final match, which was tragically abandoned in the final minutes due to a medical emergency. We are devastated to confirm that Jakob Bregman sadly lost his life earlier this morning.

“Everyone at Pontefract Collieries and Wakefield AFC’s thoughts and prayers are with Jakob’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

“We all would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our dedicated physios and volunteers from both clubs, who responded swiftly and showed immense professionalism in handling this distressing situation.

“Without the unwavering efforts of all involved Jakob’s wife and daughter would not have been able to say goodbye and they have asked that we share thanks on their behalf.