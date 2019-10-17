Elland Road Stadium capacity 'to be increased to 50,000 seats' if Leeds United get promoted
Capacity at Elland Road Stadium will be increased to seat 50,000 people if Leeds United get promoted to the Premier League, Angus Kinnear has said.
The expansion plans were announced by the club's managing director at a press conference at a civic reception Leeds Civic Hall on Thursday, as LUFC marked its centenary.
Elland Road currently seats up to 33,000 fans, and the expansion would be dependant on the club being promoted this season.
It's thought that in the Premier League, Leeds United would be able to sell as many as 50,000 tickets a match.
The civic reception also included speeches from Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani, as well as Leader of Leeds City Council Judith Blake, who unveiled a black plaque at the club's birthplace Salem Chapel.
More details about the announcement are to announced later.