'Doomed' - Leeds United fans react to Jesse Marsch's line up for Wolves as key player misses out

Leeds United players take in the surroundings ahead of kick off at Molineux. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

@AlllanSansome: Pretty disastrous to lose Raph for this one. It's the kind of game that teams who stay up find a way to get something from. Just win.

@Markydh: Well we have to learn to cope without him so…

Raphinha misses out with a covid infection. Pic: George Wood.

@Adamdodson: Chance for Summerville to get some minutes. Cooper and Phillips back on the bench is quality.

@Richard53160893: People having a meltdown because Raphinha is out is genuinely hilarious! Yes he’s our best player but other than Norwich been awful for last month.

@Arthurnuman1: We are doomed. Good news is that Raphinha won't go to Brazil either, then.

@JackAlissonnn: Nothing like a Forshaw masterclass for a Friday night.

@TomGormley22: Of course Raphinha is out. Bamford and Phillips in the squad together for the first time in 15 games so only makes sense for our best player to get covid now.

@Superlufc1919: No Raphinha is a big miss but happy with Harrison replacing him and Phillips on the bench is a big boost.

@Lufcjm: Well, there goes my hope.

@Tonywalkertony: One day in the distant future maybe on another planet we might just field our strongest eleven….just maybe.

@DannyR_2311: Pretty much a championship team then.

@22Yorkshire: One day, we will have a full squad…one day!

@Beargryllz: Without Raphinha were doomed here.

@Weysider: Team’s supposed to be getting stronger, not weaker.

@Daff93456126Shon: Harrison needs to pull his finger out tonight. And not directly run into opposition players.

@LeonLockwood6: Why have we got 4 centre halves on the bench?

@ConnorMOT92: How isn’t Joffy starting?