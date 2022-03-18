'Doomed' - Leeds United fans react to Jesse Marsch's line up for Wolves as key player misses out
Jesse Marsch makes one change to the team which beat Norwich City as Raphinha is replaced by Adam Forshaw.
@AlllanSansome: Pretty disastrous to lose Raph for this one. It's the kind of game that teams who stay up find a way to get something from. Just win.
@Markydh: Well we have to learn to cope without him so…
Read More
@Adamdodson: Chance for Summerville to get some minutes. Cooper and Phillips back on the bench is quality.
@Richard53160893: People having a meltdown because Raphinha is out is genuinely hilarious! Yes he’s our best player but other than Norwich been awful for last month.
@Arthurnuman1: We are doomed. Good news is that Raphinha won't go to Brazil either, then.
@JackAlissonnn: Nothing like a Forshaw masterclass for a Friday night.
@TomGormley22: Of course Raphinha is out. Bamford and Phillips in the squad together for the first time in 15 games so only makes sense for our best player to get covid now.
@Superlufc1919: No Raphinha is a big miss but happy with Harrison replacing him and Phillips on the bench is a big boost.
@Lufcjm: Well, there goes my hope.
@Tonywalkertony: One day in the distant future maybe on another planet we might just field our strongest eleven….just maybe.
@DannyR_2311: Pretty much a championship team then.
@22Yorkshire: One day, we will have a full squad…one day!
@Beargryllz: Without Raphinha were doomed here.
@Weysider: Team’s supposed to be getting stronger, not weaker.
@Daff93456126Shon: Harrison needs to pull his finger out tonight. And not directly run into opposition players.
@LeonLockwood6: Why have we got 4 centre halves on the bench?
@ConnorMOT92: How isn’t Joffy starting?
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.