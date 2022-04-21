Leeds United are no strangers to injuries, with vast swathes of the first-team squad spending extended periods in the treatment room over the course of this season.

The Whites have been detrimentally impacted by several simultaneous knocks, sprains and tears suffered by the club's players, consequently affecting the club's league position.

DOUBT: Eagles attacker Michael Olise was substituted on the 40 minute mark against Newcastle United in midweek (Image: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Despite sitting just two rungs above the relegation zone, Leeds are eight points clear of 18th-placed Burnley. Time is running out for the Clarets to make up ground on the teams above them, while Watford and Norwich City behind them are posed with an even more challenging reality.

Leeds will be aiming to finish as high in the Premier League table as possible, especially given each place in the standings tends to be worth an additional £2 million in competition prize money.

Their best chance of achieving that will be picking up results against teams around them over the next six games.

Next on Leeds' travels is a jaunt to South London, in order to face Crystal Palace, whose promising late-season run came grinding to a halt away at Newcastle United in midweek.

The Eagles may also be without exciting attacking player Michael Olise, according to head coach Patrick Vieira.

Recently called up to France's U21 setup, which boasts an embarrassment of riches, Olise has been suffering with an injury for some time and was substituted before half-time at St James' Park on Wednesday night.

“We know that Michael had some issues with his foot in the last couple of weeks. We started him today, but he wasn't 100% so the best decision was to take him off,” Vieira stated after the match.

Vieira will be expected to provide an update on Olise's availability during his pre-match press conference later this week, ahead of Monday evening's contest.

Nathan Ferguson and Luka Milivojevic are not expected to feature against Jesse Marsch's side as both are struggling with injuries picked up this month.