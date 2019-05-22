Championship rumours: Newcastle eye Leeds United duo, Sheffield United battle Brighton for striker, Fulham join race to sign Middlesbrough man

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Sheffield United could face a struggle to land Swansea City striker Oliver McBurnie this summer, with new Brighton boss Graham Potter eager to bring the Scotsman to the south coast. (Sheffield Star)

Ipswich Town are edging closer to completing a deal for Gillingham's giant goalkeeper Tomas Holy, who will be available on a free transfer. (The 72)

Aston Villa are the latest side to take an interest in Charlton's attacking midfielder Joe Aribo, who excelled for the Addicks in League One last season. (Football League World)

Newcastle United are said to be keen on Leeds United duo Kalvin Phillips and Jack Clarke, as they look to freshen up their squad for the 2019/20 Premier League campaign. (Team Talk)

Sheffield Wednesday are rumoured to be targeting Wigan captain Sam Morsey, but Brentford are likely to rival the Owls for the tenacious midfielder. (HITC)

Fulham are likely to rival Sheffield United for Middlesbrough's £15 million-rated striker Britt Assombalonga, as the race to land the DR Congo international intensifies. (Bristol Live)

Cardiff City are said to have tabled a bid for Rotherham United midfielder Will Vaulks, as Neil Warnock's side look to bounce straight back up into the Premier League next season. (BBC Sport)

Preston North End are believed to be eager to sign Peterborough defender Tafazolli, who is out of contract and could be snapped up on a free transfer. (Lancs Live)