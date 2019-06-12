Championship rumours: Leeds United ‘turn down’ La Liga side’s offer, Liverpool ace open to Whites switch, Huddersfield Town threaten Leeds’ move for winger The transfer window has gone up a notch in the past week or so, with deals starting to go through up and down the country. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... 1. Aston Villa target England goalkeeper Aston Villa are preparing a move for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland, with a 20 million bid likely to convince the Potters to cash in on their top stopper. (The Sun) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Duo chase released Brentford defender Aston Villa and Wolves are both in the running to sign Brentford defender Yoann Barbet, who will be available on a bargain free transfer once his Bees contract expires. (HITC) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Leeds dealt blow in Reece Brown pursuit Huddersfield could scupper Leeds move for Forest Green sensation Reece Brown, as they aim to land him for a compensation fee, before the Whites can sign him for free later in June. (Gloucestershire Live) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Manchester United plot backup option to Palace ace Manchester United have identified recently promoted Norwich Citys Max Aarons as their second choice option, should they fail to land Crystal Palace ace Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer. (Sky Sports) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4