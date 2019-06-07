Championship rumours: Leeds face fight to keep £10m man as another player issues transfer threat, Radrizzani 'likes' loan move Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... Click and scroll through the photos to see all this morning's gossip... 1. Leeds 'keeper threatens to leave Bailey Peacock-Farrell has threatened to leave the club if he is not number one next season. (Daily Star) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Leeds face fight to keep Roofe The striker is reportedly wanted by newly-promoted Aston Villa and has been valued at around 10m. (Daily Star) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Barlaser wanted Both Wigan and Preston are said to be interested in the 22-year-ol Newcastle loanee. (Lancashire Live) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Maupay wants Prem move Neal Maupay is said to want a move to the Premier League this summer if he leaves Brentford. (Evening Standard) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3