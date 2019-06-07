Championship rumours

Championship rumours: Leeds face fight to keep £10m man as another player issues transfer threat, Radrizzani 'likes' loan move

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Click and scroll through the photos to see all this morning's gossip...

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has threatened to leave the club if he is not number one next season. (Daily Star)

1. Leeds 'keeper threatens to leave

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has threatened to leave the club if he is not number one next season. (Daily Star)
Getty
Buy a Photo
The striker is reportedly wanted by newly-promoted Aston Villa and has been valued at around 10m. (Daily Star)

2. Leeds face fight to keep Roofe

The striker is reportedly wanted by newly-promoted Aston Villa and has been valued at around 10m. (Daily Star)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Both Wigan and Preston are said to be interested in the 22-year-ol Newcastle loanee. (Lancashire Live)

3. Barlaser wanted

Both Wigan and Preston are said to be interested in the 22-year-ol Newcastle loanee. (Lancashire Live)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Neal Maupay is said to want a move to the Premier League this summer if he leaves Brentford. (Evening Standard)

4. Maupay wants Prem move

Neal Maupay is said to want a move to the Premier League this summer if he leaves Brentford. (Evening Standard)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3