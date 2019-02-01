Here’s all the headlines from around the Championship this morning...

Sheffield Wednesday, West Brom and Aston Villa were the busiest Championship clubs on deadline day as they made three signings each.

The Owls brought in Rolando Aarons, Dominic Iorfa and Ashraf Lazaar, Villa signed Tyrone Mings, Frederic Guilbert and Tom Carroll, and the Baggies added Jeff Montero, Jacob Murphy and Stefan Johansen.

Meanwhile, despite repeated bids Leeds United missed out on Swansea’s Daniel James, Wigan kept hold of Will Grigg and Birmingham City retained star man Che Adams.

Other big moves on transfer deadline day included Andy King joining Derby County on loan from Leicester City, Sam Vokes making a permanent move from Burnley to Stoke City and Scott Hogan swapping Aston Villa for Sheffield United until the end of the season.

Away from transfers, Steve Bruce was unveiled as the new Sheffield Wednesday manager.

Championship fixtures this weekend:

Preston North End host Derby County in Friday night’s Championship clash, before Wigan Athletic host QPR and Aston Villa travel to Reading tomorrow.

Also in action tomorrow are West Brom v Middlesbrough, Brentford v Blackburn, Bristol City v Swansea, Birmingham City v Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United v Bolton Wanderers, Millwall v Rotherham, Hull City v Stoke and Ipswich v Sheffield Wednesday.

The pick of the weekend’s fixtures comes at Elland Road on Monday night when Leeds take on Norwich City in a top of the table clash.