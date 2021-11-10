Callum Scott’s double proves key as Whitkirk see off Colton in Sunday Cup
Callum Scott’s brace proved key in Whitkirk Wanderers’ 4-1 victory at Colton in the second round West Riding Sunday Cup.
Scott opened the scoring on 10 minutes and Joseph George Gunby then added a second. Scott netted a second just after the hour and Aaron Kitao completed the scoring on 78 minutes.
HT Sports moved into the third round at a canter, crushing Malt Shovel 8-2.
On the scoresheet for HT were Christopher Howarth, Jason Davis, Ben Small, Lee Turner (2), Aidan McCormack, Ashley Crowther and Luke Burns.
Mark Ferguson netted twice as Main Line Social defeated Peacock Bar 5-1. The other goals came from Josh Maskill, James Allan and Joseph Hudson.
Little London edged past Low Moor 4-3 on penalties after the game had ended goalless.
In the only game played in the Jubilee Premier, fifth-placed Leeds Met enjoyed a 3-1 home win over Kirkstall Crusaders.
Louis Rafter netted twice in the first half and Ben Dawson added a third on 60 minutes.
A brace from Billy Lumdsen and a goal from George Bowles saw Churwell defeat FC West 3-0 in the second round of the West Riding Sunday Trophy.
East Leeds Celtic also made it through to the third round thanks to a 3-2 home victory over East Bierley Village.
Enzo Benkiel scored in both halves for Celtic and Matthew Taylor got the decisive goal with 10 minutes left.
Old Crooked Clock won by the same score at Athletic Bramley.
On the mark for Clock were Danny Adinall, Adam Burnell and Jack Morrison.
Harehills WMC progressed thanks to a 5-2 victory over Wibsey Village. David Morley (2), Kirk Hayes, Daniel Marcinkowski and Nathan Swires were the goalscorers.
Leeds Alpha romped to a 9-0 win over Headingley Rovers Reserves, Kippax Sundays triumphed 6-3 at Headingley Rovers and Original Oak thumped Pear Tree Athletic 6-1.
Elsewhere in the second round, Sporting Pudsey won 7-3 at Leaventhorpe, Spartak Leodis beat Queensbury 8-2, VYT defeated Royal Oak 3-2 and Old Crooked Clock Res beat Whitkirk Wanderers Blues on penalties. Bramley United and Oulton Athletic Res bowed out to New Inn and Manningham respectively.