Archie Gray reveals one key way Leeds United fans helped in Manchester United win

The youngster bagged the third goal of the night as Leeds Under 23s ran out 3-0 winners against Manchester United in a Premier League 2 Division One clash on Tuesday.

Stuart McKinstry's 12th-minute strike was the difference when Gray was brought on in the second half to replace the injured Lewis Bate.

Around the hour-mark, Gray's tenacious pressing helped the Whites to extend their lead as the teenager dispossessed Tunisian international Hannibal Mejbri to set up Max Dean to score.

The players swapped roles for United's third, as Dean pressured Manchester 'keeper Ondrej Mastny into clearing the ball into the path of Gray, 35 yards from his empty net.

A crowd of nearly 10,000 Whites fans shouted for Gray to shoot - a vital intervention, he later revealed.

"If it wasn't for the fans I wouldn't have looked up at the goal," Gray said.

Leeds United forward Archie Gray. Pic: Daniel Leal.

"That's what made me put it further to the left side - if they didn't do that then I wouldn't have scored.

"The fans were unreal."

On Tuesday night, Gray became the youngest player to score in the Premier League 2 this season.

It's just another milestone in the rise of the youngster, who is thoroughly enjoying his time playing for the academy side which is thriving under new manager Andrew Taylor.

Archie Gray in action against Tranmere Rovers. Pic: Lewis Storey.

"Top, energetic, happy, best I've ever felt it," said Gray, of the mood in the changing room after the final whistle.

"I've only been in with the 23s for six months but it's the best I've felt it by far.

"The energy of the whole team is so much better just from a win.

"Everyone's more positive, getting each other's backs more, helping each other out.

Leeds United attacker Max Dean. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

"I feel that we have adapted to the new system well as a team."

Gray, who comes from a family entrenched in the Leeds United community, said that scoring in a win against the Whites' rivals was the best way to celebrate his recent sixteenth birthday.

"To get my first goal as well, couldn't ask for a better night," Gray said.

"Man United, 3-0."