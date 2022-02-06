Andy Hollins heads Guiseley to vital win as Farsley Celtic hit back for a point

Guiseley joint-manager Russ O'Neill was delighted with his side's 1-0 home victory over Darlington on Saturday. Picture: Steve Riding.

The two main opportunities in the first half fell to the visitors. Former Guiseley defender Danny Ellis arrived in the area but he steered an effort wide.

They went even closer when Ben Hedley crossed to another former Guiseley player in Jake Cassidy who forced Owen Mason into a reflex save.

New signing for the hosts David Bremang then took possession and surged towards goal. He tried to cut inside with other options present and the visitors were able to sit out the danger.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blistering cold wind played a part in reducing the tempo of the match, as the game went into the final stages.

George Cantrill put in a cross towards Dom Tear, the ball went just over the forward’s head – this seemed to give the hosts the urgency to get forward.

First, Regan Hutchinson forced Tommy Taylor into a save, followed by a succession of corners. On the third corner, Tear delivered a cross that swung towards the bar and was nodded in Andy Hollins to send the home fans wild and ensure a vital three points was secured for the home side.

After the match a pleased joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “We are over the moon with the result, a clean sheet, back-to-back home wins, it is testament to the character we showed. The subs made a difference, brought real energy, the whole group we came together.”

Elsewhere, Ex-York manager Russ Wilcox’s first game in charge of bottom-of-the-table Farsley ended a run of five straight defeats after a 3-3 home draw with promotion hopefuls Chorley.

Jimmy Spencer opened the scoring before the visitors forged ahead after Billy Whitehouse and Connor Hall replies. But the Celts were back level in the 33rd minute when Parkin was fouled and Will Hayhurst converted from the penalty spot, only for Chorley to nudge in front again thanks to Adam Blakeman.

Adam Clayton had the last say, however, meeting Hayhurst’s cross with a 64th-minute header.