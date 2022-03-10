'Absolutely gutless' - Leeds United fans react as Aston Villa storm to victory at Elland Road

@Davidhen1: Very concerned now, it’s not the result it’s the performance that worries me the most.

@Sub2stormy: This is lower than the Newcastle match, this is lower than the City 7 - 0, this is lower than the Tottenham 3 - 0. This is awful lads.

@Ben_Paul: It was always a huge risk sacking Bielsa at this stage of the season and moving away from a highly specialised system that the players have been coached exclusively in for three and a half years. This was unfortunately what I expected, but I didn’t think it would be this bad.

@Moorie13: Zero!! That’s the number of goals we’ve scored in past 4 games! That’s more worrying than the results.

@Pwilsonmusic: The rot is setting in. I asked who could get a better tune out of this squad than Marcelo Bielsa, the short answer is nobody. We are a Championship squad punching well above our weight and I'm proud of all of them, but the manager was never the issue, it was investment.

@LewyPearce: Those players should be absolutely ashamed of themselves. Clear to see now that they threw the best manager we’ve ever had under the bus despite owing their lives to him and now they will do it to Jesse Marsch as well! Absolutely gutless.

Leeds United winger Raphinha looks dejeceted. PIc: George Wood.

@Iamduncan: Never mind wins where is the next goal coming from.

@Damien_Cms: The players look low on confidence after a string of poor results. I think we need to start playing players in their true positions. Ayling at right back, Koch in defence (not at defensive midfield) and Dallas in midfield. I believe Koch at defensive midfield and Ayling in defence has never really worked. MOT.

@Collzinho09: If we stay up… in this form… Norwich, Watford and whoever else that goes have a case for suing us in court! Diabolical, no confidence, no creativity, no goals, no defence, no midfield. It would be a bigger achievement than Derby staying up!

@Mrgallagher15: We look utterly lost. Players still trying to play Bielsa’s system to some extent. Balls to Bamford out wide with no support. No overlapping full backs. No clear movement or understanding of movement. At this stage, beating Norwich would be an absolute miracle.

Ollie Watkins and Junior Firpo. Pic: Lindsey Parnaby.

@BenJ0830: Deflated.

@KieArcher98: Didn't strengthen in summer. Ran into the worst injury crisis I've seen. Didn't strengthen in January. Blamed the manager who worked wonders for years with the squad at his disposal. Limping towards relegation and we absolutely brought it on ourselves.

@AndyPantling: Hate to say it but Firpo's injury could be a blessing. His positioning is woeful. That being said - hope he is ok.

