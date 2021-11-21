A tale of two penalties for Guiseley and Farsley Celtic

The home side were on a run of eight league losses in a row and this led to their manager Michael Nelson leaving the club earlier in the week and the move seemingly had the impact they wanted, while for Guiseley it was a tough afternoon.

A positive start for the Lions saw George Cantrill beat a couple of Blyth players, his cross was just behind the oncoming Jacob Gratton though and was eventually cleared.

A corner then found Nathan Buddle with Cantrill being well placed to head it away from just in front of the post.

Will Hayhurst netted Farsley Celtic's winner from the penalty spot against Bradford Park Avenue. Picture: Steve Riding.

The second half again saw positivity for Guiseley and this time they were rewarded. Jordan Thewlis took control of a pass and cut into the area and was fouled which resulted in a penalty being awarded.

The forward picked himself up to take the spot kick.

The penalty was struck well enough, but Alex Mitchell went the correct way and saved it.

Blyth would take the lead just a few minutes later, when a shot was deflected off Sean Reid and into the net. A flag was raised for offside but after consultation between the referee and linesman, the goal was allowed.

Guiseley joint boss Marcus Bignot. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

The goal gave the home side a boost and they could have doubled their advantage soon after. Robbie Dale was found in the area and forced Brad Wade into a smart save.

Regan Hutchinson, from distance, tested Mitchell into a stop as the final 10 minutes of the game approached, but that final chance just never arrived with the Lions leaving the north-east empty handed.

After the match, Guiseley joint-manager Marcus Bignot said: “It is always a difficult one when there has been a change of manager. Obviously it is really disappointing to lose the game.

“We had the chance from the penalty, that was not taken and they scored soon after. We need a reaction going into Tuesday.”

Guiseley travel to play mid-table Chester tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Farsley Celtic picked up their first victory under new boss Neil Ross in a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Bradford Park Avenue.

The Celts took the lead through a Will Hayhurst penalty in added time at the end of the first half, and were able to maintain that advantage throughout the second half, despite the visitors’ best efforts.

The penalty was awarded when Park Avenue’s Mark Ross handled the ball above his head from a Jordan Richards cross.

Hayhurst made no mistake from the spot, sending Jonny Saltmer the wrong way.

The closest Park Avenue came to levelling came just after the hour mark – Jordan Windass flashing an effort across the face of goal before Tom Donaghy made a strong save at his near post from Brad Dockerty.

“It was a tough game,” Celts match-winner Hayhurst said after the match:

“We’ve always talked about being strong after we get ahead and it was good to get a clean sheet.

“We’ve worked hard on our defensive shape as we have conceded some goals recently but if we can cut the mistakes out and get ourselves ahead we can kick on.

“It’s nice to get that win under your belt and get a win on the board.”