Aston Villa 2 - 3 Leeds United, December 23 2018

One of the most memorable games of the Marcelo Bielsa era.

The Whites trailed the hosts by two goals inside 20 minutes. Bielsa brought on Jack Clarke at the interval and the teenager kickstarted the Whites' comeback with his first senior goal in the 56th minute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pontus Jansson headed the visitors level shortly after and Kemar Roofe completed the unlikely turnaround with the last kick of the game.

A scintillating encounter at Villa Park. Dean Smith declared the visiting Leeds side as the best his team had faced while Bielsa described the match as 'euphoric'.

Leeds United 1-1 Aston Villa, April 28 2019

Luke Ayling celebrates with the travelling Leeds United fans after Kemar Roofe scored an injury-time winner for the Whites at Villa Park in December 2018. Pic: Nathan Stirk.

The game that won Leeds United the FIFA Fair Play award in 2019.

The contest was goalless for 72 minutes until Liam Cooper challenged Jonathan Kodjia in the middle of the park.

Amid confusion, play went on and Mateusz Klich buried the ball in the visitor's net to the outrage of Aston Villa.

A melee ensued, with Patrick Bamford going down having apparently been struck by Anwar El Ghazi. The winger was shown a red card, which was later revoked following a review.

Pontus Jansson and Albert Adomah fight after the Aston Villa winger walked the ball into Leeds' net. Pic: George Wood.

Bielsa asked his players to allow Villa to score. Despite protests by Jansson, Albert Adomah walked the ball into the net to equalise for Villa.

Aston Villa 3 - 2 Leeds United, January 30 2000

Hat-trick hero Benito Carbone rescued a fifth round FA Cup tie for Villa after the Whites led John Gregory's side at the interval.

Carbone levelled the scores after Ian Harte's opener only for Erik Bakke to restore the visitors' lead.

Leeds United striker Lee Chapman. Pic: Shaun Botterill.

After the break, Carbone combined with Paul Merson to flip the scoreline on its head.

The Italian followed up a stunning 35-yard strike with a 69th-minute headed winner to knock United out of the FA Cup.

Leeds United 5-2 Aston Villa, May 4 1991

A capacity crowd watched Leeds overcome Villa in a seven-goal thriller at Elland Road at the close of the 1990/1991 season.

The hosts were unfazed by the absence of the suspended Gordon Strachan and took the lead in the 23rd minute as Villa right-back Christopher Price turned the ball into his own net.

It looked as though the visitors might go toe-to-toe with Leeds as Villa twice pegged back the home side.

Benito Carbone celebrates with his Aston Villa teammates during Villa's 3-2 FA Cup win over Leeds United. Pic: Shaun Botterill.

Chris Whyte made it 3-2 to Leeds in the 72nd minute, before Carl Shutt got in on the action to seal a resounding victory for Howard Wilkinson's side.

Aston Villa 1-4 Leeds United, November 24 1991

The Whites's Championship-winning season had got off to a roaring start, with Wilkinson's side having lost just one of their opening 16 games.

The hosts went in search of their sixth successive league win but were prevented from extending their run by an irrepressible Leeds side.

Leeds took a 1-0 lead into half-time courtesy of a Rod Wallace tap-in.

Mel Sterland and Lee Chapman scored early in the second half to give the Whites a three-goal cushion before Villa bit back.

Villa forward Dwight Yorke reduced the deficit with twenty minutes left to play but the home side had no more to give.

Chapman bagged his second goal in injury-time to seal a convincing victory for Leeds.

Aston Villa 1-4 Leeds United, April 28, 1982

Leeds came out fighting at Villa Park with a rip-roaring defence of their First Division status as relegation loomed.

Arthur Graham was the hero in Birmingham as he cancelled David Geddis' early lead on the stroke of half time.

Frank Worthington hit a two-minute brace in the second half to put the Whites 3-1 ahead before Terry Connor scored the visitor's fourth on the hour mark.

United took three precious points back to West Yorkshire, but couldn't build on the momentum - Allan Clarke's side took five points from their next six games and failed to climb free of the drop zone.

Aston Villa 1 -2 Leeds United, August 22 1964

As Second Division Champions, the Whites travelled to their first top flight match in four years at Villa Park.

Don Revie's side got off to a nightmare start, with Villa skipper Phil Woosnam putting his team ahead inside five minutes.

But the hosts' lead was short-lived, and Albert Johanneson had the ball in the net at the other end just ten minutes later as he was the first to pounce on a parry from Villa 'keeper Geoff Sidebottom.

Jack Charlton headed home Leeds' second on the hour mark and the Whites held on for a win in their first game of a very successful 1964/1965 season.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.