A look at who has picked up the most red cards in Premier League history including a few players with a Leeds United connection

Leeds United have had their fair share of tough tackling players over the years and could do with a bit more bite in their team at the moment. The Whites are currently fighting for their lives near the bottom of the Premier League and have seen their form slump under Javi Gracia recently.

They were beaten 2-1 away at Fulham this weekend and are now only a point above the relegation zone with six games left of the campaign to play.

Here is a look at who has picked up the most red cards in the history of the Premier League....

1 . 40. Tony Adams 4 reds Photo Sales

2 . 39. Charlie Adam 4 reds Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

3 . 38. Dennis Wise 5 reds Photo Sales

4 . 37. Jason Wilcox 5 reds Photo Sales